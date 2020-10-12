Vue Group Reduces Cinema Operations in the U.Ok.

The beleaguered exhibition sector in the U.Ok. took an additional hit with Vue Cinemas switching to a weekends-only mannequin for round 1 / 4 of its 87 websites.

“We stay dedicated to making sure that Vue has a long-term future, to defending the livelihoods of our workers and protecting our doorways open to make sure our cinemas proceed to serve the communities they function in,” a Vue spokesperson stated on Sunday.

“Nevertheless, from subsequent week, we will likely be briefly decreasing our opening days to Friday-Monday (inclusive) at 21 out of our 87 UK websites to make sure that our enterprise is financially well-placed to resist the uncertainty forward.”

“Our perception in the way forward for this trade is unshaken,” the spokesperson added.” “We got here into this pandemic in a really sturdy place after a document 2019 and a document begin to 2020, and we’re wanting ahead to returning to full steam as quickly as Hollywood studios begin releasing the content material which audiences are clamouring for.”

The carnage started with the Oct. 2 choice to postpone the launch of James Bond movie “No Time To Die” to Easter, 2021. Subsequently, the Cineworld group determined to briefly droop all their U.S. and U.Ok. and Eire operations instantly after.

The AMC Theatres-owned Odeon group then switched 1 / 4 of U.Ok. screens to a weekend-only mannequin.

Final week, Vue chief Tim Richards stated that he’d try to maintain his cinemas open so long as potential, describing the Bond postponement as a “physique blow.”

In the meantime, U.Ok. distributors are gearing for a reduced-screen actuality.

The affected Vue websites embody the widespread Vue West Finish in London’s Leicester Sq..