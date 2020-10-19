Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up till subsequent weekend, nevertheless it’s already time for biking followers to show their consideration to a different large occasion on the calendar: Vuelta a España.

As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the same old August–September race pushed again to October – leading to an unprecedented conflict with the Italian occasion.

The occasion additionally sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour biking, though the Brit is anticipated to be using in assist of Richard Carapaz.

Learn on for every little thing it’s essential learn about Vuelta a España 2020, together with find out how to watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.

When does Vuelta a España 2020 begin?

The race begins on Tuesday twentieth October and runs till Sunday eighth November.

There’s a diminished format this 12 months, with the race encompassing 18 phases versus the same old 21.

Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from 14th August to sixth September 2020, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream



Fortunately for UK viewers, there are a few other ways of protecting updated with the occasion.

First, Eurosport shall be displaying all of the motion, with every day live broadcasts beginning at 1pm daily of the tour – break up between Eurosport 2 for the primary week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining phases, in addition to being accessible on the Eurosport Participant.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial

World Biking Community can even be displaying the race for subscribers, with subscriptions accessible for £39.99 a 12 months.

And in the event you simply fancy protecting updated with the largest moments, there shall be a highlights programme every day on ITV4.

Vuelta a España 2020 route



Stage 1

Date: Tuesday twentieth October

Begin: Irun

End: Arrate Eibar

Distance: 171km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 2

Date: Wednesday twenty first October

Begin: Pamplona

End: Lekunberri

Distance: 151km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 3

Date: Thursday twenty second October

Begin: Lodosa

End: La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa

Distance: 63.8km

Stage 4 Date: Friday twenty third October Begin: Garray Numancia End: Ejea de los Caballeros Distance: 190km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 5 Date: Saturday twenty fourth October Begin: Huesca End: Sabiñánigo Distance: 185.5km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 6 Date: Sunday twenty fifth October Begin: Biescas End: Col du Tourmalet Distance: 136.6km WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm Stage 7 Date: Tuesday twenty seventh October Begin: Vitoria-Gasteiz End: Villanueva de Valdegovia Distance: 160.4km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 8 Date: Wednesday twenty eighth October Begin: Logroño End: Alto de Moncalvillo Distance: 164.5km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 9 Date: Thursday twenty ninth October Begin: B.M. Cid Campeador Castrillo del Val End: Aguilar de Campoo Distance: 163.6km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 10 Date: Friday thirtieth October Begin: Castro Urdiales End: Suances Distance: 187.4 km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm Stage 11 Date: Saturday thirty first October Begin: Villaviciosa End: Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo Distance: 170.2km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm Stage 12 Date: Sunday 1st November Begin: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana End: Alto de l’Angliru Distance: 108.5 km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 12:45pm to 4:30pm Stage 13 Date: Tuesday third November Begin: Muros End: Mirador de Ézaro Dumbría (CRI) Distance: 33.5km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 14 Date: Wednesday 4th November Begin: Lugo End: Ourense Distance: 205.8km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Stage 15 Date: Thursday fifth November Begin: Mos End: Puebla de Sanabria Distance: 229.8km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Date: Friday sixth November Begin: Salamanca End: Ciudad Rodrigo Distance: 162km WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm Date: Saturday seventh November Begin: Sequeros End: Alto de La Covatilla Distance: 178.2km WATCH: TBC Date: Sunday eighth November Begin: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela End: Madrid Distance: 125.4km

Vuelta a España outcomes



We’ll replace this part as quickly because the outcomes start to come back in.

Vuelta a España 2020 groups and riders



The provisional begin listing for the Vuelta a España 2020:

Who received the Vuelta a España 2019?



The 2019 race noticed Primož Roglič turn into the primary ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.

Roglič was representing Crew Jumbo–Visma within the race and completed forward of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Crew in second and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar of UAE Crew Emirates in third.

Vuelta a España previous winners



2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič