Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

October 19, 2020
The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up till subsequent weekend, nevertheless it’s already time for biking followers to show their consideration to a different large occasion on the calendar: Vuelta a España.

As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the same old August–September race pushed again to October – leading to an unprecedented conflict with the Italian occasion.

The occasion additionally sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour biking, though the Brit is anticipated to be using in assist of Richard Carapaz.

Learn on for every little thing it’s essential learn about Vuelta a España 2020, together with find out how to watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.

When does Vuelta a España 2020 begin?

The race begins on Tuesday twentieth October and runs till Sunday eighth November.

There’s a diminished format this 12 months, with the race encompassing 18 phases versus the same old 21.

Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from 14th August to sixth September 2020, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream

Fortunately for UK viewers, there are a few other ways of protecting updated with the occasion.

First, Eurosport shall be displaying all of the motion, with every day live broadcasts beginning at 1pm daily of the tour – break up between Eurosport 2 for the primary week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining phases, in addition to being accessible on the Eurosport Participant.

Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.

After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial

World Biking Community can even be displaying the race for subscribers, with subscriptions accessible for £39.99 a 12 months.

And in the event you simply fancy protecting updated with the largest moments, there shall be a highlights programme every day on ITV4.

Vuelta a España 2020 route 

Stage 1

Date: Tuesday twentieth October

Begin: Irun

End: Arrate Eibar

Distance: 171km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 2

Date: Wednesday twenty first October

Begin: Pamplona

End: Lekunberri

Distance: 151km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 3

Date: Thursday twenty second October

Begin: Lodosa

End: La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa

Distance: 63.8km

Stage 4

Date: Friday twenty third October

Begin: Garray Numancia

End: Ejea de los Caballeros

Distance: 190km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 5

Date: Saturday twenty fourth October

Begin: Huesca

End: Sabiñánigo

Distance: 185.5km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 6

Date: Sunday twenty fifth October

Begin: Biescas

End: Col du Tourmalet

Distance: 136.6km

WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm

Stage 7

Date: Tuesday twenty seventh October

Begin: Vitoria-Gasteiz

End: Villanueva de Valdegovia

Distance: 160.4km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 8

Date: Wednesday twenty eighth October

Begin: Logroño

End: Alto de Moncalvillo

Distance: 164.5km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 9

Date: Thursday twenty ninth October

Begin: B.M. Cid Campeador Castrillo del Val

End: Aguilar de Campoo

Distance: 163.6km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 10

Date: Friday thirtieth October

Begin: Castro Urdiales

End: Suances

Distance: 187.4 km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm

Stage 11

Date: Saturday thirty first October

Begin: Villaviciosa

End: Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo

Distance: 170.2km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm

Stage 12

Date: Sunday 1st November

Begin: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana

End: Alto de l’Angliru

Distance: 108.5 km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 12:45pm to 4:30pm

Stage 13

Date: Tuesday third November

Begin: Muros

End: Mirador de Ézaro Dumbría (CRI)

Distance: 33.5km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 14

Date: Wednesday 4th November

Begin: Lugo

End: Ourense

Distance: 205.8km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Stage 15

Date: Thursday fifth November

Begin: Mos

End: Puebla de Sanabria

Distance: 229.8km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Date: Friday sixth November

Begin: Salamanca

End: Ciudad Rodrigo

Distance: 162km

WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm

Date: Saturday seventh November

Begin: Sequeros

End: Alto de La Covatilla

Distance: 178.2km

WATCH: TBC

Date: Sunday eighth November

Begin: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela

End: Madrid

Distance: 125.4km

Vuelta a España outcomes

We’ll replace this part as quickly because the outcomes start to come back in.

Vuelta a España 2020 groups and riders

The provisional begin listing for the Vuelta a España 2020:

Who received the Vuelta a España 2019?

The 2019 race noticed Primož Roglič  turn into the primary ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.

Roglič was representing Crew Jumbo–Visma within the race and completed forward of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Crew in second and fellow Slovenian  Tadej Pogačar of UAE Crew Emirates in third.

Vuelta a España previous winners

2010: Vincenzo Nibali

2011: Chris Froome

2012: Alberto Contador

2013: Chris Horner

2014: Alberto Contador

2015: Fabio Aru

2016: Nairo Quintana

2017: Chris Froome

2018: Simon Yates

2019: Primož Roglič

In the event you’re on the lookout for extra to observe, try our TV Information.

