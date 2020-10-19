Vuelta a España 2020 dates | TV schedule and live stream

The Giro D’Italia doesn’t even wrap up till subsequent weekend, nevertheless it’s already time for biking followers to show their consideration to a different large occasion on the calendar: Vuelta a España.
As with the Tour de France and Giro D’Italia, the Spanish race has been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic, with the same old August–September race pushed again to October – leading to an unprecedented conflict with the Italian occasion.
The occasion additionally sees the return of Chris Froome to Grand Tour biking, though the Brit is anticipated to be using in assist of Richard Carapaz.
Learn on for every little thing it’s essential learn about Vuelta a España 2020, together with find out how to watch the occasion, dates, groups, riders, the route, phases and previous winners.
When does Vuelta a España 2020 begin?
The race begins on Tuesday twentieth October and runs till Sunday eighth November.
There’s a diminished format this 12 months, with the race encompassing 18 phases versus the same old 21.
Initially the occasion was scheduled to happen from 14th August to sixth September 2020, nevertheless it was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
How to watch Vuelta a España 2020 on TV and live stream
Fortunately for UK viewers, there are a few other ways of protecting updated with the occasion.
First, Eurosport shall be displaying all of the motion, with every day live broadcasts beginning at 1pm daily of the tour – break up between Eurosport 2 for the primary week and Eurosport 1 for the remaining phases, in addition to being accessible on the Eurosport Participant.
Amazon Prime members can get a 7-day free trial of the Eurosport channel.
After the free trial, the Eurosport channel is £6.99 per 30 days. Amazon Prime is £7.99 per 30 days however may be accessed with a 30-day free trial
World Biking Community can even be displaying the race for subscribers, with subscriptions accessible for £39.99 a 12 months.
And in the event you simply fancy protecting updated with the largest moments, there shall be a highlights programme every day on ITV4.
Vuelta a España 2020 route
Stage 1
Date: Tuesday twentieth October
Begin: Irun
End: Arrate Eibar
Distance: 171km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 2
Date: Wednesday twenty first October
Begin: Pamplona
End: Lekunberri
Distance: 151km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 3
Date: Thursday twenty second October
Begin: Lodosa
End: La Laguna Negra-Vinuesa
Distance: 63.8km
Stage 4
Date: Friday twenty third October
Begin: Garray Numancia
End: Ejea de los Caballeros
Distance: 190km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 5
Date: Saturday twenty fourth October
Begin: Huesca
End: Sabiñánigo
Distance: 185.5km
Stage 6
Date: Sunday twenty fifth October
Begin: Biescas
End: Col du Tourmalet
Distance: 136.6km
WATCH: Eurosport 2 – 11:25am to 4:45pm
Stage 7
Date: Tuesday twenty seventh October
Begin: Vitoria-Gasteiz
End: Villanueva de Valdegovia
Distance: 160.4km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 8
Date: Wednesday twenty eighth October
Begin: Logroño
End: Alto de Moncalvillo
Distance: 164.5km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 9
Date: Thursday twenty ninth October
Begin: B.M. Cid Campeador Castrillo del Val
End: Aguilar de Campoo
Distance: 163.6km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 10
Date: Friday thirtieth October
Begin: Castro Urdiales
End: Suances
Distance: 187.4 km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:40pm
Stage 11
Date: Saturday thirty first October
Begin: Villaviciosa
End: Alto de La Farrapona Lagos de Somiedo
Distance: 170.2km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 10:15am to 4:30pm
Stage 12
Date: Sunday 1st November
Begin: La Pola Llaviana/Pola de Laviana
End: Alto de l’Angliru
Distance: 108.5 km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 12:45pm to 4:30pm
Stage 13
Date: Tuesday third November
Begin: Muros
End: Mirador de Ézaro Dumbría (CRI)
Distance: 33.5km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Stage 14
Date: Wednesday 4th November
Begin: Lugo
End: Ourense
Distance: 205.8km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Stage 15
Date: Thursday fifth November
Begin: Mos
End: Puebla de Sanabria
Distance: 229.8km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Date: Friday sixth November
Begin: Salamanca
End: Ciudad Rodrigo
Distance: 162km
WATCH: Eurosport 1 – 1:40pm to 4:30pm
Date: Saturday seventh November
Begin: Sequeros
End: Alto de La Covatilla
Distance: 178.2km
WATCH: TBC
Date: Sunday eighth November
Begin: Hipódromo de la Zarzuela
End: Madrid
Distance: 125.4km
Vuelta a España outcomes
We’ll replace this part as quickly because the outcomes start to come back in.
Vuelta a España 2020 groups and riders
The provisional begin listing for the Vuelta a España 2020:
Who received the Vuelta a España 2019?
The 2019 race noticed Primož Roglič turn into the primary ever Slovenian rider to win the Vuelta a España.
Roglič was representing Crew Jumbo–Visma within the race and completed forward of Alejandro Valverde of Movistar Crew in second and fellow Slovenian Tadej Pogačar of UAE Crew Emirates in third.
Vuelta a España previous winners
2010: Vincenzo Nibali
2011: Chris Froome
2012: Alberto Contador
2013: Chris Horner
2014: Alberto Contador
2015: Fabio Aru
2016: Nairo Quintana
2017: Chris Froome
2018: Simon Yates
2019: Primož Roglič
