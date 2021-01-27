Vuulr Taps Lionsgate’s Thomas Hughes as CEO Americas, Sets L.A. Office

Vuulr, the worldwide on-line content material market for premium movie and TV rights, has employed Lionsgate’s Thomas Hughes as CEO for Americas, reporting into Vuulr founder and CEO Ian McKee.

Hughes will spearhead opening Vuulr’s first U.S. workplace, in Los Angeles, and constructing a neighborhood workforce targeted on serving Hollywood and content material homeowners and creators throughout North and Latin America.

The manager was with Lionsgate for some 9 years and his most up-to-date position was EVP, worldwide digital distribution, chargeable for constructing and working the corporate’s digital distribution efforts. Previous to this, he was chargeable for worldwide digital media at MGM.

Hughes has had earlier stints in Scripps, Media Common, Cosmos Broadcasting, and Diversified Communications.

“It is a match made in heaven. Having labored contained in the 4 partitions of two Hollywood studios in the course of the previous 12-plus years, I’ve skilled first-hand the friction surrounding content material transactions of all sizes and styles,” stated Hughes.

“Vuulr solves big pain-points for the business. From the buy-side on Vuulr, acquisition groups are sourcing and buying content material, globally, quicker and simpler than ever earlier than. Plus content material homeowners are monetizing catalogs with no up-front charges, which is a singular proposition. I passionately imagine Vuulr affords unmatched effectivity and worth surrounding content material distribution.”

“Thomas is an extremely skilled and dynamic govt with a uncommon mixture of information from each the patrons’ and sellers’ views,” stated McKee. “His expertise whereas with Lionsgate launching SVOD and AVOD providers, together with a few years of working digital gross sales, advertising, and content material operations globally, place him uniquely to assist Vuulr develop within the U.S. and past.”

Vuulr was launched in January 2019 as an Asian entity and expanded internationally in January 2020. It at present lists greater than 130,000 hours of completed content material; 4,500 registered, vetted and authorised patrons; and has generated over 1,200 licensing transactions in its first 12 months.

The platform is free to make use of for patrons and for distributors to checklist their catalogues. The corporate earns its income within the type of fee charges paid by the vendor after a profitable transaction.

Vuulr options movie and TV content material from producers and distributors together with Sony, Legendary Tv, Gaumont, Televisa, Viacom 18, CNN and Caracol. Consumers on Vuulr embrace The Walt Disney Firm, Viacom Worldwide Media Networks, BBC, UKTV, Turner Worldwide Apac, Nordic Leisure, and MediaCorpZee.