W. Russell Barry, Former President of 20th Century Fox, Dies at 84

W. Russell Barry, former president of 20th Century Fox Tv and chairman of Turner Program Providers, died on Aug. 26 at his residence in Palm Seashore, Fla., after a battle with terminal pulmonary fibrosis, Selection has discovered. He was 84.

The enterprise government’s first Los Angeles job got here in 1972, when he served because the vice chairman and basic supervisor for KNX Tv.

He quickly shifted to 20th Century Fox, the place he got here on because the vice chairman of community gross sales earlier than turning into the president of 20th Century Fox Tv. His duties included overseeing manufacturing and distribution for community and syndicated programming, from “M*A*S*H” to “Dance Fever.”

Barry held a 123 of different jobs over his profession and is credited with serving to launch the Playboy Channel. In 1981, he grew to become president of the Playboy Enterprises manufacturing firm and helped negotiate the channel’s launch with Cablevision.

In 1986, he grew to become president of Turner Program Providers, and in 1995 he was promoted to chairman. He dealt with the advertising and marketing and distribution for TBS programming, which included Nationwide Geographic, CNN Tv and the MGM library of content material.

After Time Warner’s buy of Turner, Barry grew to become a Warner Bros. senior government, the place he labored till retirement.

Barry is survived by his 4 kids, Shannon Barry Beckemeyer, Michael Barry, Sharon Barry McTigue and Craig Barry; his spouse, Cynthia Younger Barry; his ex-wife, Phyllis Barry; and 6 grandchildren. Craig Barry is at present the exterior vice chairman and chief content material officer for Turner Sports activities.

A memorial service for Barry will probably be held at a later date in Los Angeles.