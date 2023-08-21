Wade Robson And James Safechuck Are Going To Trial Because They Say Michael Jackson Abused Them:

Friday, a California appeals court gave Wade Robson as well as James Safechuck the green light to go to trial with their abuse claims against Michael Jackson.

With a vote of 3-0, the appeal court said that Jackson’s companies may be held responsible for his claimed wrongdoing. This overturned the decision of a lower court.

The judges wrote, “Plaintiffs had each right to anticipate defendants to safeguard them from the very real risk of being alone with Jackson.”

In a Friday ruling, Justices Elizabeth Grimes, John Wiley, as well as Victor Viramontes said that the late pop star’s companies could be held responsible for any abuse he may have done.

Pro dancer Robson initially sued the late “King of Pop” in 2013. At the time, he said that the “Smooth” singer had molested and raped him when he was a child, especially between the ages of 7 and 14.

Actor John Safechuck Says That Michael Jackson Got Him In The Mood For Sex:

The next year, Safechuck, who was 45 at the time, sued Jackson, saying that when he was 10 and worked with the star in a Pepsi ad, Jackson tried to get him ready for sex. HBO’s “Leaving Neverland” documentary, which came out in 2019, gave both men’s claims a national stage.

In 2009, Jackson died. The two people first tried to go to court in the years 2013 and 2014, yet the claims were thrown out because the time limit had passed.

But Robson and Safechuck got a second chance when California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a new law in the year 2020 that gave people more time to report sexual abuse of a kid.

In 2021, Their Claims Were Once Again Thrown Out:

Even though their cases were thrown out again in 2021, three appeals court judges have decided within favor of Robson as well as Safechuck so that the case can be heard by a lower court jury.

Robson, who is now 46 years old, says Jackson started sexually assaulting him when he was 7 years old and went to Neverland for the first time in 1990. Safechuck, who is now 40, says that Jackson started abusing him when he was ten years old and in Paris in 1988.

In Jackson’s hotel room within Paris, he allegedly told Safechuck, “I’m going to change your life by teaching you how to masturbate,” according to the opinion. “Jackson showed it to himself first, and then he had Safechuck do it.”

He also taught Safechuck to give him “declarations of love,” and Safechuck became very attached to Jackson because of this. The first cases filed by Robson and Safechuck were thrown out in 2017. At the time, a judge said that Jackson’s company, MJJ Productions Inc.

MJJ Ventures Inc. couldn’t be expected to keep a child safe while they were in their care. But after Gov. Gavin Newsom of California signed a law during 2020 that gives people who say they were sexually abused as children more time to file claims, the cases were brought back up in appeals court.

The Judge Wrote, “The Plaintiff’s Claim That The Defendants Had Control Over Jackson Is Not Supported By Any Evidence”:

Then, in 2021, another judge threw out the cases again, saying that there was “no proof” to support plaintiff’s claim that defendants had control over Jackson.” The ruling on Friday goes against those.

The lawyer for Jackson’s estate, Jonathan Steinsapir, told Page Six, “We are unhappy with the Court’s ruling. Over the past 10 years, two well-known trial judges have thrown out these cases many times due to the law demanded it.”

“We are still completely sure that Michael was innocent of these claims, which go against all credible evidence as well as independent confirmation and were made by men who only cared about money years after Michael’s death,” the lawyer says.

“Lies Run Sprints, Yet The Truth Runs Marathons,” Michael Jackson Said:

“We believe that in the end, the truth will win and Michael will be proven right again. “Lies run sprints, yet the truth runs marathons,” Michael Jackson himself said.

In the latest statement, bombshell claims about Safechuck came up again. For example, it said, “From 1988 to 1992, Jackson molested plaintiffs hundreds of times at various places.”

“They would “mess up” another bedroom to make it look like the plaintiff was asleep there.” The defense has said that Jackson’s two companies, MJJ Productions as well as MJJ Ventures, were owned by Jackson alone, so they didn’t have the power to keep an eye on him or control his behavior.