Waheed Parra Arrest, PDP youth leader close to Mehbooba Mufti, arrested by Delhi NIA in terrorism case

new Delhi: The NIA has arrested Waheed Parra, the chairman of the PDP youth wing, in a case related to terrorism. Parra had recently filed his nomination for the District Development Council (DDC) election from Pulwama in South Kashmir. Waheed is considered close to Mehbooba Mufti. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti again gave provocative statement, said – tampering with Bakarwal community will result in dangerous

He was being questioned at the NIA headquarters here in connection with his connection with the terrorist organization Hizbul Mujahideen. Parra, who played an important role in the revival of PDP in South Kashmir, especially in the terror-hit Pulwama, was named during the investigation of the suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh case. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti’s party shocks PDP, founder member Muzaffar Hussain Baig left the party due to this

An NIA spokesman said, “Today, the NIA arrested Waheed Ur Rehman Parra, the youth wing of the People’s Democratic Party, for conspiring with other accused in the case to help the Hizbul Mujahideen of Naveed Babu-Davinder Singh. Parra had said on Monday that he has no information about the matter in which he is being questioned. Also Read – Mehbooba Mufti said- will raise the flag of Jammu and Kashmir and the tricolor, targeted at BJP and RSS