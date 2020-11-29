‘Waikiki’ and ‘Hawaiian Soul’ Win Made in Hawai’i Awards

“Waikiki” and “Hawaiian Soul” gained the Made in Hawai’i awards on the the fortieth version of the Hawai’i Worldwide Movie Competition.

The awards had been introduced at a digital gala held Sunday. “Waikiki” is described as a dramatic and visceral allegory for the up to date points that plague Hawaii’s individuals, together with psychological sickness, bodily abuse and the lack of Hawaiian id.

“In his function debut, director Christopher Kahunahana unravels a hauntingly lovely movie that depicts the sophisticated and intertwined sides of paradise, each darkness and mild,” the pageant jury mentioned of “Waikiki.” “Towards the backdrop of Hawaii’s pure magnificence, Kahunahana and forged give attention to the very actual struggles of many Hawaiian residents – and go away us questioning how we could be part of the answer, not simply the issue.”

The jury gave a particular award for cinematography to Ryan Miyamoto for his work on “Waikiki” and mentioned, “A visually advanced movie elevated from the commonplace industrial depictions of scenic Hawai’i that captures its hidden duality. From lush inexperienced mountaintops to impound tons, Ryan Miyamoto’s work in Waikiki takes viewers on a cinematic journey, eschewing the candy-colored fantasy portrayals that dominate tourism brochures for those who convey Hawai’i alive.”

The Finest Made in Hawai’i brief prize was awarded to “Hawaiian Soul,” directed By ʻĀina Paikai. The movie relies on the true story of George Helm. a younger Hawaiian activist and musician who should acquire the assist of kūpuna (neighborhood elders) from Maui to assist in the battle of defending the valuable neighboring island of Kahoʻolawe from navy bombing.

“Author and Director ʻĀina Paikai brings to life the spirit of beloved Hawaiian musician and activist, George Helm,” the jury mentioned. “‘Hawaiian Soul’ is a superbly crafted tribute to those that helped begin the Native Hawaiian rights motion, and is a well timed reminder of the power and objective inherited by the activists of right this moment.”

The documentary brief movie award was introduced to “To Calm The Pig Inside,” directed by Joanna Vasquez Arong. The prize for greatest narrative brief went to “Yellow Lady And Me,” from america, directed by Isabella Issa. The shorts jury introduced the most effective actor award to Chen Yi-wen for his efficiency in “Rising Pains,” directed by Po-Yu Lin. The jury additionally introduced the most effective actress award to Ebony McGuire for her efficiency in “Wirun,” directed by Chad O’Brien.

The jury awarded a particular point out to the animated brief movie “Kapaemahu,” directed by Dean Hamer, Joe Wilson and Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu. The jury acknowledged Malia Kamalani Quickly with a Particular Appearing award for her efficiency in the brief movie “Kamaʻāina,” directed by Kimi Howl Lee.

The pageant honored Hong Kong auteur Ann Hui as this 12 months’s recipient of the Halekulani Golden Maile for profession achievement. The Halekulani Maverick award went to Rachel Brosnahan, director/producer Dave Filoni and actor/producer Steven Yeun. The primary Halekulani New Vanguard award went to actress and activist Lana Condor. The Pacific Islanders in Communications Trailblazer award recipient is actress Keala Settle. The HIFF Legacy award was given to Jason Scott Lee.