Wait, Anne Hathway Thought Her Catwoman Audition Was For Harley Quinn?

Sadly Anne Hathaway does not point out the place she received the impression that she was up for the a part of Harley Quinn – however every little thing labored out for one of the best ultimately. Christopher Nolan evidently wasn’t delay by Hathaway’s refined nods in direction of the function of Harley Quinn, and after the assembly he stored her in thoughts for the half in The Darkish Knight Rises – finally giving it to her. Then simply three years later the fan-favorite Cupid of Crime lastly received her shot on the massive display, performed by Margot Robbie in David Ayer’s Suicide Squad, and now she is a staple of the ever-expanding DC Prolonged Universe.