Wait, Avengers: Endgame Wasn’t Meant To Set Up The Loki TV Sequence?

Nonetheless, this potential madcap mayhem doesn’t imply there gained’t be room for progress. Loki creator and government producer Michael Waldron is hoping to discover what makes the character tick. And what he’s notably hoping to zero in on is the truth that Loki has all the time been somebody who’s lacked management of his personal life. He’s additionally by no means been capable of set up a real id other than his connections to Thor, Odin and Asgard. This could make for attention-grabbing storytelling and may add just a few extra layers to the fan-favorite character.