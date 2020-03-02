Wait, Ben Stiller Might Be In Fast And Furious’ F9?

Come down the rabbit gap of this random F9 rumor with me. Will Ben Stiller actually be in Fast and Livid 9? That is the rumor now spreading, based mostly on wafer skinny info. However that is the Fast and Livid franchise. Issues do not need to make sense to be true, so till somebody says no, my thoughts will hope yessss. And if somebody does say no, we pattern #JusticeForBen till they solid him anyway.