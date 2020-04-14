Wait, Burning Man is going online-only? What does that even look like?

You may need to had been forgiven for missing the announcement that actual bodily Burning Man has been canceled for this yr, if now not subsequent. Firstly, the nonprofit Burning Man group, recognized affectionately to insiders as a result of the Borg, posted it after 5 p.m. PT Friday. That, even throughout the COVID-19 era, is the usual time to push out info when you don’t want so much media consideration.

Nonetheless secondly, you’ll have uncared for its cancellation for the explanation that Borg is being cautious to not use the C-word. The announcement was once neutrally titled “The Burning Man Multiverse in 2020.” Even as a result of it offers refunds to early price ticket customers, considers layoffs and completely different belt-tightening measures, and can’t even resolve to a bodily match in 2021, the Borg is making lemonade through that concentrate on an online-only mannequin of Black Rock City this coming August. Be taught additional…

