Wait, Could Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone Air On CBS?

Community tv is in a difficult place, to say the least. Manufacturing was halted early on many collection, which has led to a untimely ending to the common TV season. However may that imply Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone airing on CBS? Properly, it could simply be a risk.
Because of the Viacom/CBS re-merger, the Eye Community has Paramount Community in its steady of content material. And now, THR experiences that CBS may make the most of programming from not solely Paramount Community however from MTV and VH1 as nicely. So what’s probably the most fashionable exhibits on Paramount Community proper now? Kevin Costner’s Yellowstone.
Bringing Yellowstone to CBS’ slate could be an inexpensive transfer when you think about its success within the scores. It is also one of many few collection that is assured to air a brand new season, in its entirety, this summer season. The trendy-day Western completed manufacturing on its upcoming run of episodes nicely earlier than the coronavirus pandemic hit. As well as, it is already been renewed for a fourth season. Being aired on CBS may solely heighten its already distinguishable profile.
Cole Hauser did say that he believes Yellowstone may get much more fashionable sooner or later, so what higher technique to make that occur than with a run on a Massive 4 community? The one factor that also must be thought-about (moreover the drama requiring a network-friendly edit) is that the Kevin Costner starrer is about to start out streaming quickly.
Earlier this yr, it was introduced that NBCUniversal’s Peacock could be the streaming dwelling of Yellowstone, thus paving the way in which for it to realize a fair wider viewers. Given this, CBS working Yellowstone throughout one in all its vacant time slots may theoretically be a difficulty. After all, the Eye Community has greater than Yellowstone to think about.
Along with the aforementioned Paramount Community, MTV and VH1, CBS has entry to content material from CBS All Entry and Showtime. CBS All Entry alone has Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Picard, which just lately completed its first season. In the meantime, Showtime has globe-trotting thriller Homeland and the soon-to-be-ending dramedy Shameless. Evidently, there are many big-name TV contenders at its disposal.
All of their actuality slates are fairly compelling as nicely. Take into account that when a present (that airs through the common TV season) can resume manufacturing and for a way lengthy is a big query mark, which is why CBS could be seeking to fill out each the summer season and fall schedules. Time will inform how the community decides to proceed.
Yellowstone will return after this spring’s premieres on Paramount Community and, as talked about, the Kevin Costner-led collection will eventual stream on NBCUniversal’s upcoming service, Peacock. Moreover, it launches for Comcast’s X1 and Flex subscribers on April 15 earlier than going nationwide on July 15.
