Wait, Could No Time To Die Be Delayed Once more?

No Time to Die, the 25th James Bond film and closing outing for Daniel Craig’s model of 007, had already modified launch dates a couple of instances earlier than this previous March rolled round, however that month noticed the flick’s greatest delay but. Because of the widespread COVID-19 pandemic, MGM and Eon Productions determined to maneuver No Time to Die to November, however now there’s phrase that the film might find yourself transferring deep into subsequent yr.
With market analysts already predicting that it’s unlikely that film theaters will reopen for the remainder of 2020, MI6-HQ, which beforehand reported that there’s an enormous reveal in retailer for No Time to Die’s epilogue, is listening to that MGM and Common Photos are actively contemplating pushing the following Bond flick to summer season 2021. A choice on this should be made a technique or one other quickly, as No Time to Die is approaching “the beginning of a 90-day advertising ramp.”
Transferring No Time to Die from April to November ended up costing MGM between $30-$50 million, the majority of that being advertising prices. So evidently that each MGM and Common wouldn’t wish to tens of millions of {dollars} on advertising an upcoming film once more, solely to push it again over half a yr in the course of the promoting marketing campaign. Whereas United Artists Releasing is dealing with No Time to Die’s North American drop, Common is overseeing the worldwide launch, which MI6-HQ states will account for about 75% of the worldwide field workplace haul.
As issues at present stand, Common has F9 (which was initially supposed to return out this previous April) and Jurassic World: Dominion lined up for April 2, 2021 and June 11, 2021, respectively. So if No Time to Die does get pushed to subsequent summer season, the studio might want to slot it in date the place it gained’t mess with both of these different films’ performances. Nonetheless, as a result of Dominion needed to pause its manufacturing in mid-March and solely just lately resumed filming, maybe the threequel will find yourself being pushed again, and No Time to Die can take its June 11 spot as a substitute.
In any case, apparently EON, MGM and Common are usually not contemplating a VOD launch for No Time to Die, so count on it to ultimately play in theaters, whether or not take takes 4 months from now, a yr from now and even longer. Contemplating that No Time to Die was a little bit over a month away from hitting the massive display when it was pushed to November, not less than it helps that go, quite than nonetheless needing to be assembled.
Happening 5 years after the occasions of Spectre, No Time to Die follows James Bond being drawn again into service to assist observe down a lacking scientist, solely to uncover a hazard the likes of which the world has by no means seen earlier than. Daniel Craig is joined by Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Ben Whishaw, Lashana Lynch, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Christoph Waltz, Jeffrey Wright, Ana de Armas, Rory Kenner, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik and Billy Magnussen, amongst others. Cary Fukunaga directed the function, in addition to labored on the script with Neal Purvis, Robert Wade and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.
For now, No Time to Die continues to be anticipated to reach on November 20. Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates regarding the subsequent James Bond journey, and make sure to flick thru our 2020 launch schedule to be taught what different films are alleged to hit the massive display later this yr.
