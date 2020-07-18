Wait, Could No Time To Die Be Delayed Once more?

As issues at present stand, Common has F9 (which was initially supposed to return out this previous April) and Jurassic World: Dominion lined up for April 2, 2021 and June 11, 2021, respectively. So if No Time to Die does get pushed to subsequent summer season, the studio might want to slot it in date the place it gained’t mess with both of these different films’ performances. Nonetheless, as a result of Dominion needed to pause its manufacturing in mid-March and solely just lately resumed filming, maybe the threequel will find yourself being pushed again, and No Time to Die can take its June 11 spot as a substitute.