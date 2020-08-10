Wait, Could That Chris Hemsworth And Chris Pine Face Off Star Trek Movie Still Possibly Occur?

The primary motive that the unique plan for Star Trek 4 pale away was that, after the lower than glowing efficiency of Star Trek Past, there was a need from the studio to make any future movie cheaper to provide. This was an issue as a result of, after three films, and with the scale of the forged, salaries alone had been going to be a major a part of the funds. Chris Pine and Chris Hemsworth had been reportedly requested to take pay cuts to assist make the funds work however that did not go wherever. Hemsworth made it clear he wasn’t completely bought on the thought, and thus, seemingly wasn’t prepared to take a lower on a challenge he wasn’t in love with.