Wait, Dancing With The Stars Tried To Get Dr. Fauci To Compete?

Dr. Fauci competing would have been a definitive shiny spot for the season. In fact, the divisiveness of the eliminations could be one thing that Dr. Fauci must get used to. However, Dancing with the Stars is an enormous time dedication, and contemplating Dr. Fauci’s place, it makes complete sense to me that he needed to flip it down. Seeing as how, not like these from comparable public careers who’ve competed, Dr. Fauci remains to be energetic in his fundamental line of labor.