Wait, Did Michael Jackson Try To Buy Marvel Comics?

Evidently, all the film business would look fairly totally different at the moment if that sale had occurred. Not solely would we apparently have ended up with a Spider-Man film starring Michael Jackson, however we would not have the MCU that we all know at the moment. Michael Jackson died in June 2009, two months earlier than the Disney/Marvel deal was introduced. There is definitely no assure that Jackson would have had any curiosity in promoting Marvel at that time. Even when he had, his well being points a demise possible would have derailed the acquisition, a lot as Jim Henson’s demise stopped the sale of the Muppets to Disney in 1990.