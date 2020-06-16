Wait, Did Rick And Morty Reveal Who The Real Beth Clone Was After The Season 4 Finale?

After all, loads of Rick and Morty followers on the market would like to embrace the extra chaotic and sophisticated model of occasions, which might be the reveal that Season 4 truly gave followers the cloned model of Beth this complete time. Granted, it is solely extra chaotic with regards to theorizing, since each Beths made it clear within the finale itself that they do not even care who’s who, since they’re pleased with themselves. That is greater than Rick might say about his personal self-value, too, contemplating the episode left off with a dejected Rick alone in his storage. (Properly, it truly ended with Invisible Rubbish Truck Jerry, however that is a narrative for one more time.)