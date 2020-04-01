Wait, Did Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker Almost Include A BB-8 Tank?

With the Skywalker Saga over, it’s arduous to say if we’ll ever see BB-8 in stay motion once more. It’s uncertain it could occur in future films since they’ll be exploring different corners of the Star Wars galaxy unconnected to Luke Skywalker, Rey and the remainder of the gang we’re used to. Nonetheless, with Disney+ changing into an vital vacation spot for Star Wars content material, maybe a challenge set not too lengthy earlier than The Pressure Awakens, and even after The Rise of Skywalker, will get the inexperienced gentle, permitting for BB-8 to roll into our hearts once more.