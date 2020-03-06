Wait, Did The Witcher Add Another Game Of Thrones Star For Season 2?

Depart a Remark
Manufacturing on The Witcher Season 2 is at present underway, and the oldsters over at Netflix lately confirmed a number of new solid members which have joined the favored collection’ sophomore season. One of many latest solid members to hitch is Game of Thrones’ Kristofer Hivju as Nivellen, seemingly solidifying the connection between the oft-compared fantasy exhibits. However, wait, did The Witcher simply add one other Game of Thrones star for Season 2? Possibly.
Rumor has it that Natalie Dormer might have already joined The Witcher’s Season 2. The actress, who performed the ill-fated Margaery Tyrell on Game of Thrones, was reportedly noticed using a horse in Surrey, England, close to the world the place the Netflix collection was filming a few weeks in the past. The Witcher’s casting director (by way of Redanian Intelligence) additionally appeared to suggest that Dormer is concerned in Season 2 of the collection. In an Instagram story, she posted a picture of the actress on a horse, with the next message:
If you bear in mind daily is mainly a Saturday on The Witcher. Carry [redacted crew member] and Natalie Dormer laughing, dancing and using horses!
With all that stated, it’s finest to take into account that Natalie Dormer’s involvement has not been confirmed by anybody at Netflix, The Witcher’s showrunner, and even by Dormer herself. At this level, it’s pure hypothesis based mostly on very restricted data. And whereas it is not the craziest rumor, it is nonetheless simply that.
If the rumor of Dormer’s involvement does develop into true, although, she could be becoming a member of fellow Game of Thrones alum Kristofer Hivju, who performed Jon Snow’s ally Tormund Giantsbane. Speculatively talking, Dormer may presumably play the supply materials’s Vanessa-Marie, who’s reportedly set to seem in three or 4 episodes of Season 2. The character is described as a demon who scours the Continent, preying on individuals’s wishes.
Whereas followers ought to take this rumor with a grain of salt, I do discover it odd that the actress could be using horses so near The Witcher’s filming location, and alongside the casting director no much less, if she is not concerned in any capability. Nonetheless, it’s all the time potential she was merely there as a buddy and/or a fan, and never for work.
I’d personally like to see Natalie Dormer seem in Season 2 of The Witcher. She’s an amazing actress who would match proper into the fantasy world. Within the meantime, followers can all the time watch the Trustworthy Trailer for The Witcher for some laughs whereas we look forward to extra data.
The Witcher Season 1 is at present streaming on Netflix. Season 2 is on the best way and is scheduled to premiere in some unspecified time in the future in 2021. Fortunately, Netflix has a cool plan to maintain followers engaged with The Witcher in between seasons, which incorporates an anime movie set on the earth of the TV present. The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf will introduce audiences to Vesemir, who shall be portrayed in live-action by Killing Eve’s Kim Bodnia in Season 2.
For extra on what to observe within the meantime, make sure you try our 2020 midseason schedule for up to date premiere dates and instances for all streaming and cable exhibits.
Add Comment