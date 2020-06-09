Wait, Disney’s Atlantis Could Have Gotten A Theatrical Sequel?

We have been going to have a brand new villain within the story. The villain was going to be carrying huge, scary, wool, cumbersome, World Conflict I-style clothes with a daunting gasmask to obscure it’s face; somewhat Darth Vader-esque. And this villain was going to attempt to retake Atlantis and end the job that Rourke was unable to perform. And the massive twist within the climax of the film is that the villain is unmasked and it seems to be Helga Sinclair. Plot twist!