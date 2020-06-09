Wait, Disney’s Atlantis Could Have Gotten A Theatrical Sequel?

Depart a Remark
There was a time when many theatrically-released animated Disney motion pictures scored a number of direct-to-video sequels. Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire was a part of this group, however it seems that there have been initially plans for the 2001 film to get a follow-up that additionally would have been proven on the massive display.
This data comes from Kirk Clever, who co-directed Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire with Gary Trousdale. When requested if he’d mapped out any Atlantis sequels in a current interview, Clever responded:
Imagine it or not we did. [Story supervisor] John Sanford, Gary and I really concocted an thought for a sequel to Atlantis. It had no relation to the Atlantis TV collection that was being developed at Disney Tv Animation. This was a feature-length, full-on, full-blown sequel to Atlantis.
It’s necessary to notice that the direct-to-video Disney sequels hailed from Disneytoon Studios versus Walt Disney Characteristic Animation, which has since modified to Walt Disney Animation Studios. So for Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire to have been in consideration for a theatrical sequel was a giant deal, as till that time, the one huge display follow-ups the oldsters on the Mouse Home’s animated movie division has churned out have been The Rescuers Down Underneath and Fantasia 2000, with Ralph Breaks the Web and Frozen II becoming a member of that lineup in 2018 and 2019, respectively.
As for what this Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire theatrical sequel would have been about, whereas Kirk Clever couldn’t recall its title whereas talking with Collider, he did word that it could have concerned a masked villain who was ultimately revealed to be a well-known face. As Clever put it:
We have been going to have a brand new villain within the story. The villain was going to be carrying huge, scary, wool, cumbersome, World Conflict I-style clothes with a daunting gasmask to obscure it’s face; somewhat Darth Vader-esque. And this villain was going to attempt to retake Atlantis and end the job that Rourke was unable to perform. And the massive twist within the climax of the film is that the villain is unmasked and it seems to be Helga Sinclair. Plot twist!
For individuals who want a refresher on Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire, Helga Sinclair, voiced by Claudia Christian, was the second-in-command to James Garner’s Commander Rourke on the expedition to Atlantis, which means that she was in on the plot to steal the town’s protecting crystal. Sadly for her, she was betrayed by Rourke, who tossed her from the Gyro-Evac throughout his escape. Barely clinging to life, Helga managed to fireside off a flare gun to destroy the balloon, thus stopping Rourke from fleeing.
Given the extent of her accidents and the truth that the realm the place she fell quickly after turned engulfed by lava, it’s assumed that Helga Sinclair died. Nevertheless, had this specific Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire sequel moved ahead, then she would have by some means survived to change into what Kirk Clever described as a “an early-20th-century cyborg” who shaped “her personal group of mercenaries.”
Alas, not solely was Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire met with blended crucial reception, it didn’t make a lot of a splash on the field workplace, which is presumably what killed the possibilities of this sequel occurring. And whereas there additionally a TV collection in growth known as Group Atlantis, that was scrapped too, ensuing within the three episodes that had been accomplished being stitched collectively to make Atlantis: Milo’s Return.
So Atlantis: The Misplaced Empire’s time as an animated draw for Disney was quick. That mentioned, with Disney adapting/remaking so a lot of its animated motion pictures as live-action tales, maybe Atlantis may get the identical remedy sometime. If that occurs, we right here at CinemaBlend will make sure you let you realize.
