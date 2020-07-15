Wait, Is A Dirty Dancing Sequel Occurring?

Depart a Remark
Right here’s a sight for hungry eyes: Jennifer Gray, a.okay.a. Dirty Dancing’s “Child,” is reportedly on the brink of star in and govt produce an untitled dance film with Lionsgate. Based mostly upon the few particulars identified concerning the mission, insiders consider it might be a sequel to the 1987 traditional that additionally starred the late Patrick Swayze.
Right here’s why Jennifer Gray’s upcoming function has the potential to be one other Dirty Dancing film. It’s being developed by Lionsgate, the studio that owns the rights to the property and developed the 2004 prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, per Selection. Additionally the film is predicted to be set within the ‘90s, which might match up with the enduring movie’s timeline. Dirty Dancing was set within the Catskills Resort throughout the summer time of 1963. The film is now 33 years previous – so if we have been to fulfill Frances “Child” Houseman right now, she’d be dwelling in 1996 and be 50 years previous.
The script for the movie will likely be penned by the writers of two 2019 movies, romantic drama 5 Toes Aside and Conjuring universe spinoff The Curse of La Llorona. Jonathan Levine, the director behind 50/50 and Lengthy Shot, and Heat Our bodies’ producer Gillian Bohrer are additionally growing the dance film with the studio.
Jennifer Gray visitor starred in Gray’s Anatomy final 12 months throughout Season 15 and beforehand had an everyday function in Amazon Prime’s Crimson Oaks from 2014 to 2017. Gray revisited her Dirty Dancing roots for 2010’s season of Dancing With the Stars, the place she received the highest prize with Derek Hough by her aspect. She skipped out on an look in ABC’s made-for-television remake of Dirty Dancing again in 2017. The flick starred Little Miss Sunshine’s Abigail Breslin as Child.
It’s no secret Dirty Dancing was an enormous hit when it hit theaters within the late ‘80s, scoring the No. 10 spot on the highest-grossing field workplace earners within the home market, with a complete of over $213 million worldwide. Made on a modest finances of round $6 million, Dirty Dancing additionally turned the primary film to ever promote over 1 million copies by way of residence video. Oh, and it received an Oscar, particularly Finest Authentic Track for “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
The unhappy reality is one half of what made Dirty Dancing nice is now not with us. Patrick Swayze handed away again in 2009 on the age of 57 after problems regarding his year-long battle with pancreatic most cancers. Bringing again Jennifer Gray’s Child with out Patrick Swayze’s Johnny Citadel could make followers’ hearts heavy, particularly if he’s recasted or changed.
At this level, a Dirty Dancing sequel continues to be hypothesis, however some information do appear to level to the potential of it. Would you be excited to see Jennifer Gray return to her iconic function over 30 years later? Vote in our ballot beneath and persist with us right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.
