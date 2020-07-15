Wait, Is A Dirty Dancing Sequel Occurring?

Right here’s why Jennifer Gray’s upcoming function has the potential to be one other Dirty Dancing film. It’s being developed by Lionsgate, the studio that owns the rights to the property and developed the 2004 prequel Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights, per Selection. Additionally the film is predicted to be set within the ‘90s, which might match up with the enduring movie’s timeline. Dirty Dancing was set within the Catskills Resort throughout the summer time of 1963. The film is now 33 years previous – so if we have been to fulfill Frances “Child” Houseman right now, she’d be dwelling in 1996 and be 50 years previous.