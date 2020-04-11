Wait, Is Atomic Blonde 2 Heading To Netflix?

Go away a Remark
Practically three full years in the past, Charlize Theron jumped again into the motion style with Atomic Blonde, the place the eponymous character, MI6 agent Lorraine Broughton, was tasked with investigating the homicide of a fellow agent and monitoring down a listing of double brokers. Whereas Atomic Blonde didn’t make the largest splash in theaters, it was met with a strong quantity of strong vital reception, therefore why there’s been discuss since then about if/when a sequel may occur.
Final August, director David Leitch indicated that fairly than be a standard theatrical launch like its predecessor, Atomic Blonde 2 may occur on a streaming service as an alternative. Now phrase’s are available in that that’s what’s going to certainly occur, as DiscussingFilm reviews that Atomic Blonde 2 is in early improvement over at Netflix, with Charlize Theron clearly reprising the lead function.
The outlet famous that producer Beth Kono, who was amongst Atomic Blonde’s producers, will likely be again to provide the sequel by her manufacturing firm Denver and Delilah Productions, which additionally labored on the Charlize Theron motion pictures Tully, Lengthy Shot and the upcoming The Outdated Guard, one other Netflix launch. Kelly McCormick can also be anticipated to reprise her producer duties.
What’s unclear for now’s if the 87Eleven manufacturing firm, which David Leitch co-founded and has additionally labored on the John Wick motion pictures and Birds of Prey, will likely be contributing to Atomic Blonde 2. By extension, there’s nothing about if Leitch will likely be sitting within the director’s chair once more or if somebody new will likely be helming this time round.
Take into accout, this report doesn’t imply essentially imply that Atomic Blonde 2 is occurring. We’ll have to attend for the studio to formally verify that, however even when this data is reputable, it sounds just like the sequel could be a methods off, as a scriptwriter reportedly hasn’t been employed.
Nonetheless, contemplating how Netflix has delved into the motion style just lately with the likes of Triple Frontier, 6 Underground and Spenser Confidential, Atomic Blonde 2 could be worthy addition to its lineup of authentic content material. After all, then it’s a must to weigh the advantages of placing a film like this on a streaming service, the place it’s accessible to each subscriber, vs. giving it a standard theatrical launch, the place it might accumulate cash from ticket gross sales.
Both manner, for those who have been an Atomic Blonde fan, cross your fingers that Atomic Blonde 2 is certainly lastly making some progress shifting ahead. And if the sequel have been to develop into considered one of Netflix’s hit originals, for sure that would pave the best way for much more sequels, giving the streaming platform one other full-blown franchise.
Keep tuned to CinemaBlend for extra updates regarding Atomic Blonde 2, and within the meantime, maintain observe of what motion pictures are nonetheless set to hit theaters this 12 months with our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment