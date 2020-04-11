Wait, Is Atomic Blonde 2 Heading To Netflix?

Nonetheless, contemplating how Netflix has delved into the motion style just lately with the likes of Triple Frontier, 6 Underground and Spenser Confidential, Atomic Blonde 2 could be worthy addition to its lineup of authentic content material. After all, then it’s a must to weigh the advantages of placing a film like this on a streaming service, the place it’s accessible to each subscriber, vs. giving it a standard theatrical launch, the place it might accumulate cash from ticket gross sales.