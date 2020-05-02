Wait, Is G.I. Joe Already Planning A Snake Eyes Comply with-Up?

This untitled G.I. Joe follow-up enlists a special set of writers than Snakes Eyes, which has been penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos of Disney’s live-action Magnificence and the Beast. This script deal would mark a shift for writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who’ve primarily written interval dramas up up to now. The pair had been as soon as connected to the primary draft of the Fringe of Tomorrow sequel, which has been out and in of improvement since 2015.