Wait, Is G.I. Joe Already Planning A Snake Eyes Comply with-Up?

After seven years, Paramount and Hasbro’s G.I. Joe franchise may be again on monitor once more. Simply as the businesses gear up for the spinoff movie Snake Eyes hitting theaters this fall, phrase is that the pair of writers behind 2016’s Race and final yr’s Kristen Stewart-led indie Seberg are in negotiations to pen a follow-up to Snake Eyes that can increase the world of Joe.
Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who’ve written a slew of historic dramas collectively, are at the moment in talks with Paramount and Hasbro to put in writing one other G.I. Joe film that might come after October’s Snake Eyes, in response to The Hollywood Reporter. Lorenzo di Bonaventura, the producer behind every of the G.I. Joe films up to now, together with The Meg and the Transformers movies, can also be connected.
The untitled undertaking will reportedly construct on what can be arrange in Snake Eyes, however is not going to be a straight sequel to the story highlighting Henry Golding’s portrayal of the ninja. There are various characters throughout the G.I. Joe franchise of toys and motion figures the film might draw upon. Other than Snake Eyes organising the origins of Golding’s helmeted G.I. Joe member, it would additionally embody iconic characters like Storm Shadow, The Baroness and Scarlett.
Warrior’s Andrew Koji is about to play Snake Eye’s nemesis, Storm Shadow; Cash Heist’s Úrsula Corberó would be the villainous Baroness; and Prepared or Not’s Samara Weaving can be portraying intelligence officer Scarlett. Snake Eyes wrapped its shoot in Vancouver and Japan again in February, and Henry Golding has shared a mysterious first have a look at the primary character.
This untitled G.I. Joe follow-up enlists a special set of writers than Snakes Eyes, which has been penned by Evan Spiliotopoulos of Disney’s live-action Magnificence and the Beast. This script deal would mark a shift for writers Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse, who’ve primarily written interval dramas up up to now. The pair had been as soon as connected to the primary draft of the Fringe of Tomorrow sequel, which has been out and in of improvement since 2015.
Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse reportedly have completed some uncredited manufacturing sprucing on Snake Eyes, which is directed by RED’s Robert Schwentke. The writing pair’s subsequent undertaking is a romance referred to as Rebecca starring Lily James and Armie Hammer.
The G.I. Joe movie collection has been dormant because the launch of 2013’s G.I. Joe: Retaliation, which starred Dwayne Johnson, Channing Tatum and Bruce Willis. The film suffered destructive evaluations from critics and audiences regardless of its $375.7 million field workplace haul, which topped the earnings of 2009’s G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra.
Keep tuned for extra information relating to Snake Eyes and different updates on the G.I. Joe franchise because the movie will get nearer to its launch date on October 23.
