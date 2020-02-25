Wait, Is No Time To Die’s New Villain Not A Part Of Spectre?

Daniel Craig’s last James Bond journey, No Time To Die, guarantees to be a most excessive and most becoming finale to his tenure because the legendary superspy. To get to that degree of hype and pleasure, you type of want a villain who can actually put the screws to 007, and Rami Malek’s mysterious presence looks like simply the kind to take action. Nonetheless, not solely did a current behind-the-scenes video fail to call Malek’s character (once more) it additionally launched a reasonably fascinating implication: it is potential he won’t be a part of SPECTRE in any respect.