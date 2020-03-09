Wait, Is Outlander’s Stephen Bonnet The Biggest Threat Of Season 5?

Admittedly, “The Firm We Preserve” did not affirm that the person who visited Fraser’s Ridge and gave a coin to Jemmy was truly Stephen Bonnet, and Mrs. Bug did not keep in mind whether or not or not he had a scar on his face. She did discover, nevertheless, that he was Irish when he requested if Jemmy took extra after his mom or his father. Can we actually blame Bree for assuming this was Bonnet? I might argue he makes essentially the most sense, and that is excess of poor Bree deserves.