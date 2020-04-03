Wait, Is Station 19 Already Killing Off Another Major Character?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 2 episode of Station 19, referred to as “No Days Off,” and the promo for subsequent week’s episode.
Most of Station 19‘s “No Days Off” was spent with the firefighters fighting their lives outdoors of the firehouse, with Dean and Vic recruiting Jack to assist with the infant, Andy and Sullivan making an attempt to hunt Herrera’s blessing and getting caught up in an ICE raid, Travis getting pulled right into a lunch with Emmett, Chief Dixon, and Emmett’s pretty girlfriend, and Maya making an attempt to get pleasure from a trip. Within the background, nevertheless, a two-alarm hearth saved constructing and constructing till it grew to become a five-alarm hearth requiring all fingers on deck, and the promo for the following episode could counsel one other huge loss of life is on the way in which.
Try what’s coming in subsequent week’s probably lethal episode of Station 19:
Station 19 has already killed off two key characters in Season 3, with the primary turning Andy’s world the other way up and the second not truly being absolutely defined till an episode of Gray’s Anatomy; is one other one of many crew going to die by the tip of the following episode? Airing April 9, “I am going to Be Seeing You” will apparently see one firefighter “fall.”
The trailer does not go as far as to say that someone goes to die, so the firefighter falling may not be something everlasting, however with two deaths already this season, Station 19 followers would possibly need to begin making ready for one more tragedy simply to be on the protected aspect. The footage does present that Maya made all of it the way in which again to Seattle to take over a part of the scene of the hearth, which can imply a little bit of a time soar.
Or Station 19 simply teleported Maya again from her not-so-relaxing trip together with her girlfriend. That is the present that already featured a bear assault, so I am undecided that a lot is out of the query in Season 3.
In all seriousness, the footage exhibits a lot of the main gamers in some vital hazard not less than as soon as. Maya could be heard making an attempt to get in touch with Andy, Travis, and Jack, and there is a shot on the finish of Andy telling Sullivan that “there is no manner out.” There are many candidates for the firefighter who might “fall.”
Sadly, the official episode description from ABC does not yield arduous solutions about who’s in probably the most hazard. In “I am going to Be Seeing You,” the crew will reply to a storage facility hearth, and that is what’s occurring:
The Station 19 crew battles a storage facility hearth with rising issues, and Dr. Jackson Avery pops over from Gray Sloan and finally ends up collaborating with previous pal Ben Warren on a brand new episode of Station 19.
Properly, not less than followers can depend on Gray’s Anatomy contributing someone to a different episode of Station 19. Jackson joined Ben for a shift within the PRT in “No Days Off,” and was nonetheless behind the truck when Ben needed to race to the hearth. He had a component to play on Gray’s Anatomy, so Jackson will not fall on Station 19.
See what occurs in “I am going to Be Seeing You” when Station 19 returns with a brand new episode on Thursday, April 9 at eight p.m. ET on ABC. It is going to be the final episode of the 2019-2020 TV season that shall be paired with a brand new episode of Gray’s Anatomy, so make sure you tune in! Each Gray’s and Station 19 shall be again subsequent season, although, so extra crossovers are undoubtedly on the way in which within the 2020-2021 season.
Add Comment