Wait, Jared Leto Seriously Just Learned About Coronavirus?

Proper now, Morbius is about for launch on July 31, however contemplating all of the movie-related shakeups which have occurred over the past week because of the unfold of the coronavirus, it may not keep in that slot. Mulan, The New Mutants, No Time to Die and Black Widow are simply a few of the films which were pushed again because the world offers with the coronavirus, and it’s even gotten to the purpose the place Regal Cinemas has shut down all its areas as a precaution.