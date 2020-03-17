Wait, Jared Leto Seriously Just Learned About Coronavirus?

Go away a Remark
The COVID-19 pandemic is hitting almost each nook of the globe, so until you’ve been residing beneath a rock, you’re fairly accustomed to it. Truly, that’s not fairly true. Possibly you’ve been residing in a desert with no communication with the surface world.
That’s the rationale Jared Leto has solely simply now realized concerning the coronavirus, which you’ll examine under.
Taking to his social media pages, Jared Leto revealed that he spent the final 12 days in a desert to silently meditate, leading to him and people accompanying him on the journey not listening to about any present occasions at this facility the place they have been staying. So it was understandably fairly a shock when Leto’s journey ended and he instantly realized that the world had been turned the wrong way up by the coronavirus.
So now Jared Leto is catching up on what he’s missed and, like so many have already, is urging everybody to remain indoors and keep secure. For sure that is fairly the bizarre predicament by which the actor found how the coronavirus has swept the world, and now I can’t assist questioning if there are folks elsewhere who’ve been in isolation even longer than Leto and nonetheless don’t know what’s happening.
That mentioned, Jared Leto isn’t the one one who was saved at midnight like this, because the casts of varied Large Brother reveals have been additionally unaware of the coronavirus. Now there’s the small matter that Leto’s Twitter account was energetic within the time that was on his desert meditation journey, nevertheless it’s guess that these tweets have been despatched out by his assistant or another person on his group.
Together with his more moderen appearing credit together with Suicide Squad, Blade Runner 2049 and The Outsider (not the same-named HBO miniseries), Jared Leto solely has one film set for launch this yr: Morbius, which can function the second entry in Sony’s live-action Marvel stuffed with Spider-Man characters, Leto performs the eponymous character, Michael Morbius, who comes up with a strategy to remedy his uncommon blood illness, however finally ends up being stricken with vampirism.
Proper now, Morbius is about for launch on July 31, however contemplating all of the movie-related shakeups which have occurred over the past week because of the unfold of the coronavirus, it may not keep in that slot. Mulan, The New Mutants, No Time to Die and Black Widow are simply a few of the films which were pushed again because the world offers with the coronavirus, and it’s even gotten to the purpose the place Regal Cinemas has shut down all its areas as a precaution.
So relying on how lengthy this pandemic lasts, it’s completely attainable that Morbius may find yourself being pushed again to later in 2020 and even into 2021. Ought to that occur, then one would think about that may end in Venom 2, the third Sony Marvel universe film, additionally being delayed to make room for Morbius’ later launch.
