Wait, Jurassic World 3 Won’t Be The End Of The Jurassic Park Franchise After All?

In 2015, the Jurassic Park franchise relaunched with Jurassic World, giving us out first style of cinematic, dinosaur-packed motion inside this universe in over a decade. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom adopted three years later, and subsequent yr the World trilogy will wrap up with Jurassic World: Dominion. Nonetheless, don’t begin pondering that this implies the Jurassic Park movie sequence as an entire goes away for good as soon as Dominion has been launched.
When not too long ago requested if Jurassic World: Dominion has been envisioned as an endpoint for the Jurassic Park franchise, producer Frank Marshall responded with a convincing “No” and added:
It’s the beginning of a brand new period.
So there you might have it. One chapter of the Jurassic Park franchise will come to an finish when Jurassic World: Dominion in entrance of our eyeballs, however a brand new one will finally be instructed down the road. What particularly will that new chapter comprise? That’s onerous to say, however Marshall additionally famous in his interview with Collider that with dinosaurs now working about alongside people on the mainland, he hopes “they are going to be for fairly a while.”
As those that noticed Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom will keep in mind, the film revolved round as many dinosaurs being taken off Isla Nublar earlier than a volcanic eruption destroyed the island. These dinosaurs have been transported to the Lockwood property, and the film ended with a lot of the prehistoric creatures being let loose by Maisie Lockwood, whereas a handful have been taken away by nefarious events.
Whereas The Misplaced World: Jurassic Park noticed a T-rex briefly working free in San Diego, that state of affairs was shortly dealt with. The aftermath of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom can’t be bottled up almost as simply, and people should get used to this “new regular,” which we caught our first glimpse of within the brief movie Battle at Large Rock.
We’re nonetheless at nighttime about what’s taking place in Jurassic World: Dominion, however evidently when issues are mentioned and achieved, dinosaurs and people will nonetheless be coexisting. In different phrases, don’t anticipate the following section of the Jurassic Park franchise to start at a dinosaur theme park just like the 1993 authentic and Jurassic World did.
Of course, dinosaurs are just one half of the equation when desirous about the Jurassic Park franchise. There’s additionally the people to think about, and within the Jurassic World period, we’ve been primarily following together with Chris Pratt’s Owen Grady and Bryce Dallas Howard’s Claire Dearing. With Jurassic World: Dominion nonetheless meant to be the tip of the World trilogy, does this imply Owen and Claire aren’t returning for the following movie sequence, and we’ll as an alternative observe together with a model new forged of characters?
That’d be the logical assumption, however even when new characters are spotlighted in a brand new trilogy/sequence of movies, that’s to not say we’d by no means see Owen and Claire once more. After all, Jurassic World: Dominion is bringing again authentic Jurassic Park trio Alan Grant (Sam Neill), Ian Malcolm (Jeff Goldblum) and Ellie Satler (Laura Dern), so maybe there’ll come a day when Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard’s characters additionally return to work with the brand new era.
For now although, it’s unclear when the Jurassic Park franchise’s post-Dominion plans will likely be introduced, however maintain checking in with CinemaBlend for related updates. As for Jurassic World: Dominion, it’s nonetheless scheduled on June 11, 2021, however we’ll let you recognize if it finally ends up being delayed, like so many films have been recently.
