Wait, New Blumhouse Horror Movies Will Be Heading Straight To Streaming?

Simply because none of those films had been trying to hit theaters does not imply we cannot see these names concerned on the large display screen sooner or later. There’s plenty of younger expertise on each side of the digital camera with all 4 of those movies and if these films see success on Amazon, I would guess we might see them making the leap to bigger initiatives. The opposite good factor is that with the delay of different main Halloween films this 12 months, like the following Halloween, a minimum of there will probably be some new horror to expertise this October.