Wait, New Blumhouse Horror Movies Will Be Heading Straight To Streaming?

We’re all getting used to watching our films on streaming providers now with theaters closed, however one studio has simply introduced a significant funding in streaming platforms. In an intriguing transfer, Blumhouse will probably be releasing a complete of eight movies on Amazon Video. 4 of them will probably be launched this October, with 4 extra set to debut in 2021.
Beneath the title of Welcome to the Blumhouse, these eight movies are being offered as a type of horror anthology sequence, however of movies. Every movie is a singular story. There does not look like any type of connective tissue between them past being Blumhouse horror productions, however when you’re a horror fan, there’s little extra you would ask for than a bunch of recent Blumhouse films.
The Blumhouse productions will start on October 6 with two movies. The Lie will star Joey King, Peter Sarsgaard, and Mireille Enos and can deal with two dad and mom trying to cowl up a homicide dedicated by their daughter. On the identical day, Black Field will inform the story of a single father present process an experimental remedy to cope with reminiscence loss following a automobile accident that may have him questioning actuality.
One week in a while October 13, we’ll get Evil Eye, which will probably be a function adaptation of a mission that was initially an audio manufacturing for Audible. It is going to comply with a mom who believes her daughter’s new boyfriend has a connection to her personal previous. Lastly, Nocturne will cope with twin sisters competing in artwork college when one begins to outshine the opposite after discovering a mysterious pocket book.
These 4 will make up half the movies within the new Blumhouse/Amazon deal, the opposite 4 movies haven’t been revealed however they may arrive someday in 2021. And there is already a cool new poster for the initiatives.
In contrast to so many films which have made the bounce to streaming following the closure of theaters, it appears clear these Blumhouse films had been all the time deliberate to be streaming initiatives. Whereas they’re movies, they’re truly initiatives of Blumhouse’s tv division, so these had been by no means trying to be theatrical initiatives. It seemingly additionally means these films had smaller budgets, however Blumhouse is thought for producing high quality horror with out spending some huge cash, and so there isn’t any cause to consider that followers of Blumhouse horror will probably be disillusioned right here.
Simply because none of those films had been trying to hit theaters does not imply we cannot see these names concerned on the large display screen sooner or later. There’s plenty of younger expertise on each side of the digital camera with all 4 of those movies and if these films see success on Amazon, I would guess we might see them making the leap to bigger initiatives. The opposite good factor is that with the delay of different main Halloween films this 12 months, like the following Halloween, a minimum of there will probably be some new horror to expertise this October.
