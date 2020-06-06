Wait, No Time To Die’s Epilogue May Include A Big James Bond Reveal

Warning: Potential spoilers for No Time To Die are in play. If you wish to head in contemporary and with no trace of suggestion for the place the ending might be headed, flip again now and exit via the gun barrel.

No Time To Die is ready to “change all the things” with regards to the James Bond franchise. Because the 25th movie within the canon Bond collection, and the fifth and remaining entry in Daniel Craig’s tenure as 007, there’s already plenty of stress for author/director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s flip at bat to dwell as much as that declare. Which makes some stories claiming to know the movie’s epilogue all of the extra stunning, ought to they grow to be true.