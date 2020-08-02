Wait, Seth Rogen Wanted To Make A Pineapple Express Sequel?

Pineapple Express made $101.6 million worldwide on the field workplace in opposition to a $27 million funds, positioning it into an enormous comedy hit. So why not make a sequel? It looks as if it might have been a no brainer for the studio, particularly contemplating how common Seth Rogen had turn out to be — with Knocked Up and Superbad additionally making waves. Right here’s what Rogen stated throughout an look on The Howard Stern Present: