Wait, Seth Rogen Wanted To Make A Pineapple Express Sequel?

Between Seth Rogen’s latest work in The Lion King, The Catastrophe Artist and Danny Boyle’s Steve Jobs, it does really feel a bit like his days with the stoner comedy are behind him. Nevertheless it’s nonetheless powerful to consider something extra purely Rogen than his 2008 team-up with James Franco for Pineapple Express. And wouldn’t or not it’s nice to see Dale and Saul smoke some weed collectively once more? Nicely, Rogen simply defined why a sequel nonetheless isn’t within the works:
We tried to make one. Because of the Sony hack, you’ll be able to really discover the e-mail when Sony determined to kill the film and never make it. It was one thing we have been very open to a number of years in the past, however Sony was not that thinking about it.
Pineapple Express made $101.6 million worldwide on the field workplace in opposition to a $27 million funds, positioning it into an enormous comedy hit. So why not make a sequel? It looks as if it might have been a no brainer for the studio, particularly contemplating how common Seth Rogen had turn out to be — with Knocked Up and Superbad additionally making waves. Right here’s what Rogen stated throughout an look on The Howard Stern Present:
I feel we most likely wished an excessive amount of cash… Studios, they do not like making a gift of cash. Bizarre factor.
Seth Rogen is true. A thread of emails between Sony producer Amy Pascal and different executives again in 2014 particulars Judd Apatow’s pitch to the studio to spend $50 million on a sequel to Pineapple Express. Apatow’s numbers have been based mostly off his success with 2013’s Anchorman 2, which doubled its funds from $26 million to $50 million and ended up making twice as a lot cash as the unique.
Nonetheless, Sony was lifeless set on giving the manufacturing $45 million, not $50 million. In Apatow’s reply, he stated “45 doesn’t get it achieved.” Judd additionally defined that the movie was concerning the legalization of marijuana, which might have been “well timed” throughout its supposed manufacturing. He pleaded that Rogen’s upcoming movie, Neighbors,would quickly go on to turn out to be successful – and it did, large time.
Apatow feared that if Sony didn’t greenlight the venture, the workforce would “transfer on to different initiatives.” Additionally true. Wow, Apatow knew what was in for Rogen and his collaborator Evan Goldberg. The emails continued with extra backwards and forwards disputes concerning the $5 million, and neither occasion ever appeared to budge.
Whereas speaking to Stern, Rogen talked concerning the struggles simply to make the unique Pineapple Express, remembering folks checked out him and Evan Goldberg like they have been “so fucking silly and loopy” for making a weed motion film. He stated once they made the primary film, “nobody obtained paid something,” which helped with the profitability for the studio when it did effectively on the field workplace.
Perhaps sometime? Rogen will star subsequent in An American Pickle, which drops on HBO Max this Friday, August 6. Follow us right here on CinemaBlend for extra film information.
