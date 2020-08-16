Wait, Stephenie Meyer Has Two More Twilight Books In The Works?

That is it for Edward. Writing from his viewpoint makes me additional anxious. And the expertise of penning this ebook was not an excellent nice one. So no, I wouldn’t need to do this — particularly on condition that New Moon would simply be a nightmare of despair and vacancy. I feel this provides you adequate of a way of what it’s wish to be Edward that you could possibly go and have a look at the opposite books and you’ll know what’s occurring in his head.