Wait, Stephenie Meyer Has Two More Twilight Books In The Works?

Depart a Remark
After virtually 10 years within the shadows, Stephenie Meyer has come again and glowing for her highly-anticipated fifth Twilight novel, Midnight Solar, which was lastly launched final week. The novel has immediately raced to the bestseller charts, at the moment holding at No. 1 on Amazon’s Greatest Sellers and surpassing a million copies bought. The writer has now revealed she might not be by together with her iconic vampire franchise but both. In her phrases:
There are two extra books I feel on the earth that I need to write. I’ve obtained them outlined and a chapter written I consider the primary one, so I do know it’s there. I’m not prepared to try this proper now, I need to do one thing model new.
Stephanie Meyer teased two extra Twilight books might be coming throughout a web-based occasion for US bookstore chain Books-A-Million, per The Guardian. This information could come as a shock to Twilight followers because the writer beforehand mentioned the one Twilight ebook she’d think about writing is “three paragraphs on my weblog saying which of the characters died.” Yikes! Again in 2013, Meyer additionally informed Selection that her vampire-bitten world was “not a cheerful place to be.”
It was after the success of her 4 Twilight books, and on the peak of the ebook and film craze in 2008, that the majority of the work on Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Solar was written, till a draft of over a 3rd of the ebook was leaked on-line with out the writer’s data. The writer determined to tug the discharge of Edward’s POV of Twilight till its shock launch this summer season.
These two, new mysterious Twilight books Stephenie Meyer has written outlines for may very effectively be spinoffs or prequels for the sequence, contemplating the writer just lately mentioned this to the NY Occasions:
That is it for Edward. Writing from his viewpoint makes me additional anxious. And the expertise of penning this ebook was not an excellent nice one. So no, I wouldn’t need to do this — particularly on condition that New Moon would simply be a nightmare of despair and vacancy. I feel this provides you adequate of a way of what it’s wish to be Edward that you could possibly go and have a look at the opposite books and you’ll know what’s occurring in his head.
With this in thoughts, Stephenie Meyer’s potential plans for extra Twilight books is very thrilling information as a result of she might be specializing in a wholly new side of the world she has constructed. Might we get prequels concerning the Cullen household earlier than they settled into Forks? The Volturi? Different vampire clans? A sequel about Bella and Reneesmee’s life as immortals? Werewolves? A very new narrative? There are a ton of prospects right here.
Stephanie Meyer beforehand wrote a Twilight novella in 2010 to accompany Eclipse known as The Quick Second Lifetime of Bree Tanner. Moreover Twilight, Meyer wrote The Host, which obtained a 2013 film adaptation, and The Chemist in 2016. Meyer’s latest phrases do include the caveat that she will not be planning to leap straight into writing them, as a result of she’d wish to dive into one other challenge first.
With the curiosity in Twilight peaking with the discharge of Midnight Solar, you’d suppose she’d need to strike whereas the iron is sizzling. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on Twilight and different franchises.
Add Comment