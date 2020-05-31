Wait, Suicide Squad Almost Had An Even Bigger Justice League Connection?

Following the success of the “Launch the Snyder Reduce” marketing campaign, followers at the moment are setting their sights on an Ayer Reduce of 2016’s Suicide Squad. Director David Ayer additionally desires to see his authentic imaginative and prescient for the movie launched to the general public, even going so far as to say creating it wouldn’t be troublesome. Because the marketing campaign started, Ayer has been sharing extra particulars about his authentic minimize and early concepts for the story. Now, the director has revealed that the unique script included an excellent greater connection to Zack Snyder’s Justice League, apart from that fast post-credits scene.