Wait, The Nutty Professor Is Coming Again?

1963’s The Nutty Professor, which was launched in 1963, was a parody of the Robert Louis Stevenson novel Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. It adopted Jerry Lewis as Julius Kelp, a socially awkward and clumsy college professor who creates a serum that turns him into Buddy Love, a good-looking, self-confident women man, although conversely, Buddy was extra merciless than Julius. The Nutty Professor additionally starred Stella Stevens and Del Moore (amongst others), and whereas Lewis by no means ended up making a live-action Nutty Professor sequel, he did lend his voice to an animated, direct-to-DVD follow-up (additionally referred to as The Nutty Professor) that got here out in 2008.