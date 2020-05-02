Wait, There’s Evidence Another Twilight Book Could Be Coming?

Go away a Remark
Stephenie Meyer can be celebrating 15 years since she introduced the Twilight phenomenon into the world this October. The writer discovered manic success with the teenager sequence, because the four-part story about Edward and Bella’s romance turned bestsellers, and the movie variations turned blockbusters and popular culture staples.
Out of the blue, Stephenie Meyer’s web site started a mysterious countdown that’s anticipating one thing occurring on Monday, Might 4. The minimalistic countdown has numerous pictures of starry skies and constellations, leaving Twilight followers considering that Meyer’s long-awaited fifth guide within the sequence, Midnight Solar, could lastly be launched. Check out simply one in every of many reactions which have come from Twitter:
Reasonably than a continuation of the primary saga, Midnight Solar is Twilight rewritten to inform the story from Edward Cullen’s viewpoint as a substitute of Bella Swan’s. Again in 2008, the primary twelve chapters of Midnight Solar have been leaked on-line, leaving Stephenie Meyer bitter about publishing the guide. She ended up inserting the venture “on maintain indefinitely,” and twelve years later, it has but to hit bookshelves.
Could Stephanie Meyer lastly launch Midnight Solar in an effort to thank Twi-Hards for supporting the fandom for 15 years? It’s an essential anniversary for the Twilight sequence, and lots of people have extra time than regular to crack open a novel proper now. Contemplating that the guide has been within the works for a while, it’s not a stretch that the writer would possibly choose this 12 months to all of the sudden launch one other Twilight guide. In any case, E.L. James has discovered success together with her Fifty Shades books from Christian Gray’s POV.
The Starvation Video games writer Suzanne Collins is already bringing again her YA franchise, with the prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes coming this Might. It might be the proper second for followers of that period to go utterly nostalgic with their studying lists with each a brand new Starvation Video games novel and one other Twilight guide. Take a look at this response:
All of the Twilight followers are popping out of the woodwork to speak about Stephenie Meyer’s mysterious announcement approaching Monday. Right here’s one other one:
However not each fan is hoping for Midnight Solar. Stephenie Meyer’s lesser-known bestseller is 2008’s The Host, which turned a film in 2013 starring Saoirse Ronan. Could the announcement be a Host sequel within the works? A prayer circle is being created right here:
So much has modified because the Twilight sequence turned fashionable over a decade in the past. The movie’s stars, Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart, have moved on to utterly totally different initiatives. Pattinson is gearing as much as star in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet and because the Caped Crusader in The Batman, whereas Stewart lately starred in Charlie’s Angels and the horror flick Underwater.
