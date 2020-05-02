Wait, There’s Evidence Another Twilight Book Could Be Coming?

Could Stephanie Meyer lastly launch Midnight Solar in an effort to thank Twi-Hards for supporting the fandom for 15 years? It’s an essential anniversary for the Twilight sequence, and lots of people have extra time than regular to crack open a novel proper now. Contemplating that the guide has been within the works for a while, it’s not a stretch that the writer would possibly choose this 12 months to all of the sudden launch one other Twilight guide. In any case, E.L. James has discovered success together with her Fifty Shades books from Christian Gray’s POV.