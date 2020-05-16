Wait, Was Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3’s Filming Schedule Just Revealed?

Depart a Remark
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with varied corporations. We might earn a fee whenever you click on on or make purchases by way of hyperlinks.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a properly oiled machine, with loads of franchises and colourful characters that occupy the world. However a couple of properties have stood out among the many relaxation as fan favorites, like James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Gunn made the motley group of unknown heroes into family names, and moviegoers are desirous to see the trilogy play out with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. And it seems like we might know when its going to begin up manufacturing.
Whereas Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was initially supposed be one of many first entries in Part 4, it was pushed again a couple of years following the firing and reinstatement of James Gunn. It has been unclear precisely when manufacturing will begin up on the threequel, particularly with Gunn helming The Suicide Squad for DC. Though a brand new report signifies that Guardians 3 might begin filming in February of 2021.
This new report involves us from Reddit, seemingly that includes a screenshot from the web site ProductionList.com. The web site is used to assist join filmmakers actors and crew members for accessible jobs, and reportedly featured info relating to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Though it is essential to notice that James Gunn and Marvel Studios have not made any official bulletins about the way forward for the pending film.
Nonetheless, this potential replace is an thrilling one, given how lengthy followers have already waited for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to turn into a actuality. The Guardians are a few of the hottest characters in the complete MCU, and so they have been hit arduous by Thanos’ rampage by way of Infinity Conflict and Endgame. There are a ton of narrative threads to drag from, significantly contemplating how lengthy James Gunn has been refining the blockbuster’s script.
Marvel followers can re-watch the Guardians’ tenure within the MCU on Disney+. You need to use this hyperlink for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
This truly is not the primary time that February of 2021 has been reported as the beginning date for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘s principal images. This date was rumored over a 12 months in the past, though there hasn’t been any official affirmation from the studio or director. One other rumor indicated that manufacturing may start in 2020, though that appears unlikely given how movie units have been shut down amid international well being considerations.
Narratively, there are a ton of locations that James Gunn may go along with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The most blatant story is the hunt for 2014 Gamora, who fled the battlefield to an unknown vacation spot following Thanos’ defeat in Avengers: Endgame. A lot of the group was additionally dusted by Thanos’ snap, with Rocket and Nebula little doubt coping with that grief and trauma. Plus, Gunn teased that huge issues have been coming for Bradley Cooper’s character.
CinemaBlend will hold you up to date on all issues Guardians of the Galaxy as particulars turn into public. Within the meantime, take a look at our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
Add Comment