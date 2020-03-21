Wait, Was The Flash Movie Finally Going To Start Filming Before Coronavirus Shut Downs?

Barry Allen simply can’t catch a break, can he? Ezra Miller has been signed on to star in a standalone The Flash film since 2014. Six years later, the DCEU movie has lastly been off to the races. With IT’s Andy Muschietti set to direct and a shiny new summer time 2022 launch date, it was anticipated that The Flash would possibly roll its cameras someday this 12 months. Nevertheless, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, a ton of film productions have been postponed, and The Flash may very well be subsequent.