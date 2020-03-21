Wait, Was The Flash Movie Finally Going To Start Filming Before Coronavirus Shut Downs?

Depart a Remark
Barry Allen simply can’t catch a break, can he? Ezra Miller has been signed on to star in a standalone The Flash film since 2014. Six years later, the DCEU movie has lastly been off to the races. With IT’s Andy Muschietti set to direct and a shiny new summer time 2022 launch date, it was anticipated that The Flash would possibly roll its cameras someday this 12 months. Nevertheless, as a result of COVID-19 pandemic, a ton of film productions have been postponed, and The Flash may very well be subsequent.
Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker and Justice League stunt coordinator Eunice Huthart has offered an unlucky replace concerning the long-awaited Warner Bros venture:
The venture I used to be resulting from begin is The Flash. I used to be supposed to start out at concerning the finish of April, starting of Could. I am unsure what’s taking place now with that.
To be clear, a stunt coordinator’s work doesn’t essentially start when the cameras activate. Skills similar to Eunice Huthart usually orchestrate the casting of stunt gamers and doubles, work on the precise choreography of a movie and rehearse with the forged earlier than they step on set. So when Eunice Huthart informed ScreenRant she was set to start out work on The Flash this spring, it doesn’t essentially imply the film was prepared to maneuver out of pre-production in a pair months.
Both means, relying on if and the way lengthy The Flash postpones its manufacturing, there may very well be an excellent longer look ahead to the DCEU film. It’s not solely affecting the Scarlet Speedster’s debut big-screen outing although, as tons of Hollywood productions have stalled previously week, together with Matt Reeves’ The Batman, which was filming in London simply final week.
In higher information for The Flash, its deliberate launch date is July 1, 2022, so it nonetheless has over two years of time for its manufacturing to be put into full gear earlier than its anticipated to hit theaters. It’s in a lot better form proper now than The Batman, which is coming subsequent summer time if its manufacturing is not stalled for an prolonged interval.
Fortunately for James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the team-up movie wrapped manufacturing simply forward of extra world restrictions being put in place. The movie options the return of Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Viola Davis and Joel Kinnaman’s DC villians and a protracted listing of newcomers together with Idris Elba, John Cena, Taika Waititi and Nathan Fillion.
The Flash is written by Birds of Prey’s Christina Hodson and has been teased to introduce the speedster multiverse and borrow storylines from the “Flashpoint” comedian ebook run. Ezra Miller was initially launched in 2017’s Justice League however he has but to get the origin story of his teammates – Gal Gadot’s Surprise Lady and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman.

