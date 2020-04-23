Wait, Was Thor Originally Going To Keep His Eye Patch In Avengers: Endgame?

Depart a Remark
Regardless of arriving over a yr in the past, the dialog surrounding Avengers: Endgame hasn’t slowed down a lot. The Russo Brothers methodically crafted a narrative by way of the MCU’s timeline, that includes each main character from the shared universe. However since Infinity Struggle and Endgame have been filmed again to again, loads of ideas have been left on the reducing room ground earlier than it hit theaters. However did that embrace Thor preserving his eye patch all through each motion pictures?
Chris Hemsworth’s signature Avenger misplaced his eye in Thor: Ragnarok, throughout the battle with Hela. He began Infinity Struggle with an eye fixed patch, earlier than being gifted a brand new eye from famous limb thief Rocket Raccoon. However new idea artwork for Bro Thor’s look in Endgame just lately arrived on-line, together with an eye fixed patch. So may Thor have remained cycloptic? Try the artwork under.
Thoughts blown. It seems to be like there was a time when Thor’s new eye wasn’t at all times a positive factor. As such, idea artwork for Bro Thor in Avengers: Endgame included the God of Thunder’s eye patch. However ultimately Chris Hemsworth character did get a brand new eye, albeit in a distinct coloration than his authentic.
The above picture involves us from the Twitter of artist Wesley Burt, who’s does illustration and idea artwork for loads of main blockbusters. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he labored on each Infinity Struggle and Endgame, along with previous credit that embrace Black Panther and Physician Unusual. Burt can be engaged on upcoming MCU initiatives The Eternals and Disney+ upcoming collection Loki.
Thor dropping his eye was one of many many twists that Taika Waititi threw at Thor: Ragnarok. Followers went into Avengers: Infinity Struggle not understanding if he’d retain this similar look. And he did, not less than till he grew to become mates with Rocket Raccoon. However Thor underwent one other large bodily transformation in Endgame because of the film’s 5-year time leap.
Thor suffered from horrible despair after killing Thanos and realizing there was no option to save those that have been dusted in The Snap. When Rocket finds him on New Asgard, he is bought an alcohol downside, and has gained weight on account of his life-style. It was an surprising twist, and a far departure from the hulking physique Chris Hemsworth often brings to the function.
Bro Thor’s transformation would have been doubly apparent if he was additionally nonetheless lacking his eye. He would have been almost unrecognizable from the enduring Avenger we met again in 2011. However the character was finally given a brand new eye in Infinity Struggle, permitting the complete vary of Chris Hemsworth’s facial expressions for use in Endgame.
