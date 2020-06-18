Wait, We’re Getting Another Ted Bundy Movie Following Netflix’s Zac Efron Function?

Subject material-wise, No Man of God is distinguishing itself by viewing Ted Bundy by a a lot smaller lens in comparison with what Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile did. Quite than put the highlight on the serial killer as he was nonetheless on the free and claiming victims, that is the time of his life when he’s already been incarcerated and awaiting his execution. By peeking in on the prison throughout his conversations with Invoice Hagmaier, presumably that’ll lend the narrative to taking up a extra private vibe.