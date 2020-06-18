Wait, We’re Getting Another Ted Bundy Movie Following Netflix’s Zac Efron Function?

Go away a Remark
Final 12 months marked a resurgence of curiosity in serial killer Ted Bunny thanks to 2 Netflix tasks: the documentary collection Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes, and the biographical film Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile, each of which have been directed by Joe Berlinger. Nicely, because it seems, one other Ted Bundy film is on the best way, although the main focus will likely be somewhat completely different than what we received within the Zac Efron-led characteristic.
It’s been introduced that Lord of the Rings star Elijah Wooden has been solid as FBI analyst Invoice Hagmaier in XYZ Movies’ No Man of God, which will likely be proven off as a part of subsequent week’s digital Cannes market. As laid out by Deadline, the film largely takes place in an interrogation room, and is predicated upon real-life conversations that befell between Hagmaier and Ted Bundy between 1984 and 1989, with the 2 males forming a “difficult relationship” throughout Bundy’s last years on loss of life row.
The seek for the actor to play Ted Bundy in No Man of God is at the moment underway, and no different casting particulars have been offered moreover Elijah Wooden’s involvement. Behind the scenes, No Mild and No Land Anyplace’s Amber Sealey is directing from a script penned by Physician Unusual’s C. Robert Cargill. Along with his performing duties, Elijah Wooden will even produce alongside Daniel Noah, Lisa Whalen and Kim Sherman, whereas Scott Derrickson (who directed Physician Unusual), Invoice Hagmaier, Stacy Jorgensen and Mark Ward are serving as government producers.
Elijah Wooden’s flip as Invoice Hagmaier comes after the actor had a packed 2019, having appeared in Come to Daddy, Daniel Isn’t Actual, Colour Out of House and two episodes of Drunk Historical past. It’ll be fascinating to see who finally ends up being solid as Ted Bundy in No Man of God, as whoever it’s might want to have a fantastic dynamic with Wooden since they’ll be sharing a lot display time with one another.
Subject material-wise, No Man of God is distinguishing itself by viewing Ted Bundy by a a lot smaller lens in comparison with what Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile did. Quite than put the highlight on the serial killer as he was nonetheless on the free and claiming victims, that is the time of his life when he’s already been incarcerated and awaiting his execution. By peeking in on the prison throughout his conversations with Invoice Hagmaier, presumably that’ll lend the narrative to taking up a extra private vibe.
This gained’t be the one film that XYZ is bringing to the Cannes digital market, with the others being Run Rabbit Run (starring Elisabeth Moss) and Twin (starring Karen Gillan, Aaron Paul and Jesse Eisenberg). Whether or not No Man of God finally ends up going to theaters or, like Extraordinarily Depraved, Shockingly Evil and Vile, heads to streaming, we’ll simply have to attend and see.
