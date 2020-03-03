Wait, Why Did The Bachelor Leave Kelley And Natasha Out Of The Women Tell All?

Leave a Remark
Spoilers forward for the Women Tell All episode of Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor.
The Women Tell All episode of Peter Weber’s sophisticated season of The Bachelor introduced again most of Peter’s would-be wives, together with the freshly-eliminated Victoria Fuller to elucidate why she was accused of breaking apart marriages, Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn for Spherical 2, and Kelsey Weier to relive #ChampagneGate. Lacking from the episode, nevertheless, had been Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker. Each ladies made it fairly far on this season and Kelley was as soon as a favourite, so why had been they MIA? Here is what we all know.
Kelley Flanagan
The 27-year-old legal professional debuted with a bonus on the opposite women in Peter’s season of The Bachelor because of their assembly earlier than filming started. They fashioned a connection that went past their early serendipitous assembly, and I for one thought she would make it to hometowns at the least. That wasn’t what occurred, and her elimination in Week 7 proved to be the final time viewers would see her.
Though Kelley appeared within the bloopers within the Women Tell All episode, followers should go just a little farther to seek out out why she wasn’t current.
Bachelor spoiler guru Actuality Steve revealed that Kelley advised folks she wasn’t invited to Women Tell All, and though he did not have a definitive reply for why, he defined that for someone to complete fifth as a well-liked contestant and but not be invited to the reunion episode, someone behind the scenes “did not like her.”
That Kelley would not be a part of Women Tell All just about eradicated her as a candidate for the subsequent Bachelorette, which was confirmed with the latest announcement of who shall be distributing roses when The Bachelorette returns later this yr.
Kelley additionally retweeted a couple of posts that instructed that there was some Bachelor modifying to misrepresent her, which isn’t the primary time a former Bachelor franchise contestant indicated that modifying made them look worse. One thing ugly have might gone down, however followers might by no means know the main points wanting Kelley spilling the main points.
It seems like Kelley wasn’t round on Women Tell All as a result of she wasn’t invited. So, what about Natasha Parker?
Natasha Parker
Natasha managed to stay round fairly far into Peter’s season of The Bachelor with out getting a one-on-one date. Whereas she did lastly rating a one-on-one, Natasha wound up getting despatched residence the identical week as Kelley. Since she took so lengthy to get the one-on-one, she was thought of much less of a favourite to win Peter’s coronary heart than Kelley, however she managed to remain out of a lot of the drama that consumed among the different women. So why was she neglected of Women Tell All?
Nicely, Natasha herself minimize off any hypothesis that she was in the identical boat as Kelley and had been snubbed, sharing this on Twitter:
Apparently the one factor holding Natasha from becoming a member of the pack on Women Tell All (and probably becoming a member of the pack in laughing once more on the champagne disaster drama that dominated manner an excessive amount of of the season) was scheduling! No matter Kelley might have executed to not be invited on the Bachelor reunion, Natasha evidently did not do the identical factor. Natasha did tweet in regards to the Women Tell All installment, although!
Will Peter come to remorse that Kelley and Natasha had been eradicated weeks in the past now that he is dealing with what seems prefer it may very well be an unhappily-ever-after with the finale? In all probability not, contemplating his funding in Madison Prewett and Hannah Ann Sluss, however since no person actually is aware of what’s in retailer for Peter’s finale (together with Chris Harrison and Peter), something can occur! Perhaps Kelley and/or Natasha can come again for Bachelor in Paradise.
The two-part Bachelor finale kicks off on Monday, March 9 at Eight p.m. ET on ABC, then concludes on Tuesday, March 10 at Eight p.m. ET. A derivative is coming afterward, however earlier than new seasons of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise.
