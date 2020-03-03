Wait, Why Did The Bachelor Leave Kelley And Natasha Out Of The Women Tell All?

The Women Tell All episode of Peter Weber’s sophisticated season of The Bachelor introduced again most of Peter’s would-be wives, together with the freshly-eliminated Victoria Fuller to elucidate why she was accused of breaking apart marriages, Tammy Ly and Mykenna Dorn for Spherical 2, and Kelsey Weier to relive #ChampagneGate. Lacking from the episode, nevertheless, had been Kelley Flanagan and Natasha Parker. Each ladies made it fairly far on this season and Kelley was as soon as a favourite, so why had been they MIA? Here is what we all know.