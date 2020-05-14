Wait, Why Is Today Top Gun Day?

No, the actual purpose Top Gun Day is occurring at this time is because of some graphics screw-ups, and by the point the errors had been observed, it could too late to reschedule. The upside is that Top Gun followers can rejoice for just a few additional days earlier than the film’s true 34th anniversary on Saturday. That being stated, if Top Gun Day is held once more subsequent yr, I’m curious if it would stay on Could 13 or be moved to the extra properly-fitting Could 16.