Wait, Why Is Today Top Gun Day?

Depart a Remark
In case you’ve gone on Twitter at this time, you would possibly’ve observed the hashtag #TopGunDay circulating. Sure, the 1986 film starring Tom Cruise as naval aviator Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is producing numerous chatter at this time, with followers sharing favourite recollections, bits of trivia, quotes and extra. That’s all high quality and dandy, however there’s only one query: why has at this time of all days been deemed Top Gun Day?
Earlier than we reply that, try the under video to each get within the Top Gun Day spirit with clips from each the unique film and the upcoming sequel, Top Gun: Maverick.
Do you’re feeling the necessity now? Sorry, to be extra particular, the necessity for pace? Okay, with that out of the best way, let’s clear one thing up: Top Gun was launched in america on Could 16, 1986. So logically, you’d assume that Top Gun Day would fall on the identical day, proper?
Properly, over on the Top Gun Day web site, the reasoning behind this beloved(?) vacation falling on Could 13 was initially attributed to Could 16 already being taken by Iron Eagle Day, which honors one other aviation-themed film launched in 1986. Because it seems although, there isn’t really an Iron Eagle Day, and even when there have been, that will absolutely fall on January 17, its unique launch date.
No, the actual purpose Top Gun Day is occurring at this time is because of some graphics screw-ups, and by the point the errors had been observed, it could too late to reschedule. The upside is that Top Gun followers can rejoice for just a few additional days earlier than the film’s true 34th anniversary on Saturday. That being stated, if Top Gun Day is held once more subsequent yr, I’m curious if it would stay on Could 13 or be moved to the extra properly-fitting Could 16.
Along with being an ‘80s nostalgia fest, Top Gun was additionally fairly the industrial hit throughout its time in theaters, making over $358 million worldwide off a reported $15 million finances. Tom Cruise was joined within the film by Kelly McGillis, Val Kilmer, Anthony Edwards, Tom Skerritt and Michael Ironside, amongst many others.
Whereas Tom Gun stood as a standalone story for over twenty years, at the beginning of final decade, plans to make a sequel began unfolding. Now we’re nearer than ever to seeing the ultimate product, with Top Gun: Maverick now set to reach on the finish of the yr, having beforehand been dated for June 24. Joseph Kosinski directed the function, and scripting duties had been dealt with by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer and Christopher McQuarrie.
The sequel will see Pete Mitchell coaching a detachment of Top Gun graduates on a specialised mission. Together with Val Kilmer reprising Tom “Iceman” Kazansky, Top Gun: Maverick’s solid consists of Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glenn Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris, Monica Barbaro, Charles Parnell, Danny Ramirez and Manny Jacinto, amongst others.
Top Gun: Maverick flies into theaters on December 23, so preserve checking again with CinemaBlend for persevering with protection. Within the meantime, preserve monitor of different motion pictures set to come back out later this yr with our 2020 launch schedule.
Add Comment