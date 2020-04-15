Wait, Will Empire Give The Lyons A Happy Ending After All In Series Finale?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the penultimate episode of Empire Season 6 on Fox, referred to as “Over The whole lot.”
The finish is nigh for Empire, however sadly a pair episodes wanting the unique order for Season 6. The manufacturing shut down when Empire had solely filmed 18 of its deliberate 20 episodes for its sixth and ultimate season, and the Fox sequence will finish somewhat than return at a later date to complete these final two episodes. The producers have been anticipated to include within the finale a number of the footage that had been filmed for Episode 19 to shut the sequence as greatest as attainable. Now, after “Over The whole lot,” I’m questioning if the untimely ending means a contented ending for the Lyons within the April 21 sequence finale.
Empire followers have identified for some time that Lucious Lyon is meant to be shot earlier than the top of the ultimate season, with Cookie presumably being blown up as nicely. With Jamal presumably staying abroad (and Jussie Smollett staying off-screen) and Andre coming off of a troublesome season that concerned virtually killing his spouse in entrance of their child son, Hakeem appeared like the one on-screen Lyon with an opportunity of ending the season unscathed. The final two episodes of Empire mainly felt prone to be fairly unhealthy for the Lyon household.
However now, these two episodes aren’t taking place, and “Over The whole lot” resulted in a manner that opens the sequence up for a contented Lyon ending. Or no less than, an ending that’s not completely depressing for the Lyons with Lucious and Cookie useless.
Lucious and Cookie joined forces within the penultimate episode to ensure Empire’s help for Bossyfest, and Cookie realized that the love tune Lucious wrote for Yana was really for her. Cookie took that growth rather a lot higher than I did, though these phrases really turned out to be Lucious’ marriage ceremony vows from the primary time they have been married. They appeared sure for a profitable pageant and potential romantic reunion.
As for Hakeem, he and Maya got here to phrases about their marriage, with Hakeem agreeing to remain married since she was serving to hype the film and elevate him as greater than only a rapper who bought the performing gig due to his dad. Admittedly, Andre didn’t have the happiest finish to the episode, as his restoration wasn’t sufficient for Teri to get previous what he did to her, and he declared he was happening a mission journey to South America and wasn’t planning on coming again.
Even when Empire deliberate on altering all of their fates for the more serious within the final two episodes, isn’t it attainable that not the entire actually depressing footage could possibly be shot earlier than the manufacturing shutdown? Positive, there was no less than sufficient flash-forward footage accomplished that viewers could possibly be teased about Lucious and Cookie’s fates all through Season 6, however is it sufficient? May there be a contented ending?
Effectively, Empire has spent six seasons proving that issues can go very incorrect in a short time, so I’m not going to rely on a contented ending. The episode description for the finale, referred to as “House is on the Manner,” teases a number of the issues on the way in which:
In the midst of the Bossyfest launch and the combat to regain management of Empire, Cookie displays on her life and the lady she has develop into. Lucious finds it not possible to disclaim his emotions for Cookie, whereas persevering with to help Yana (visitor star Kiandra Richardson) and her rise to stardom. When the Lyons face their greatest risk but, Lucious prepares for the battle of his life and realizes that ultimately, household is what issues essentially the most.
On the very least, Lucious’ help of Yana may not be as welcome because it was earlier than “Over The whole lot.” Cookie’s realization that Lucious had written Yana’s tune about her somewhat than Yana sadly occurred in entrance of Yana, so she may not be thrilled with him within the finale. At this level, I’m simply hoping that Empire discovered a option to finish that doesn’t contain an enormous cliffhanger that may by no means be resolved on display.
Discover out when the sequence finale of Empire airs Tuesday, April 21 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox as one of many many upcoming TV finales. For extra viewing choices, try our 2020 spring TV premiere schedule.
