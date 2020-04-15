Wait, Will Empire Give The Lyons A Happy Ending After All In Series Finale?

The finish is nigh for Empire, however sadly a pair episodes wanting the unique order for Season 6. The manufacturing shut down when Empire had solely filmed 18 of its deliberate 20 episodes for its sixth and ultimate season, and the Fox sequence will finish somewhat than return at a later date to complete these final two episodes. The producers have been anticipated to include within the finale a number of the footage that had been filmed for Episode 19 to shut the sequence as greatest as attainable. Now, after “Over The whole lot,” I’m questioning if the untimely ending means a contented ending for the Lyons within the April 21 sequence finale.