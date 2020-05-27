Wait, X-Males: Apocalypse’s Post-Credits Scene Was Actually Setting Up Channing Tatum’s Gambit?

Whereas the way forward for the X-Males franchise on the large display screen is one thing we all know little about, the transition of the movie rights again to Marvel has meant that the Fox franchise that has been going sine 2000 is at an finish, or shall be as soon as New Mutants lastly comes out. Which means that, regardless of the recognition of the concept amongst followers, the on once more, off once more Gambit film mission starring Channing Tatum will not be occurring, at the least not because it was initially deliberate. That is unlucky for a lot of causes, however certainly one of them is the truth that the film was apparently imagined to tie up a lose finish from an X-Males film from 4 years in the past.