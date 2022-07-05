Waiting for Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona announced its first two reinforcements

FC barza

Barcelona officially announced this Monday the signing of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié for the next four seasons, after Barça president Joan Laporta announced his arrival on Saturday.

“FC Barcelona and Franck Yannick Kessié They have reached an agreement for the incorporation of the player, after the footballer has finished his contract with AC Milan, ”said the Barça club in a statement.

“The midfielder will sign a contract until June 30, 2026 and it will have a termination clause of 500 million euros (523 million dollars) ”, added Barça, which will reinforce the midfield.

Kessie arrived as a free agent after leaving Milan (Reuters)

The player offers physical and power. “He is capable of adding value both in the defensive and offensive sections,” warned Barcelona. At the same time, the historic former midfielder culé Yaya Toure, spoke of his compatriot

“It is true that I called him during the negotiations with Barça. We have been in contact this time and he called me several times because he knew that I knew Barcelona. To be honest, we talked for days because I wanted to know everything that would be found here. Milan offered him a new contract and it’s a great club too, but Barcelona was behind it,” explained the 39-year-old former player in dialogue with Mundo Deportivo.

“I told him not to hesitate, that if he wanted to leave he had to go to Barcelona. I explained many things to him in detail and that he had to play well from the beginning, have a good attitude and be as focused as possible. Barcelona is a big city and I told him not to go out much at night, to be careful. You have to be focused on the games because they will judge you in all of them, ”he added.

The defender arrives as a free agent from Chelsea (Reuters)

Kessié lands in Barcelona after playing the last five seasons at Milan, to which he arrived from Atalanta, first on loan and then transferred. Last season, the Ivorian played 39 meetings with the Italian club, in which he scored 7 goals and gave an assist.

The Ivorian will be presented on Wednesday morning in the sports city of the Barça club, as the Barça president, Joan Laporta, had anticipated on Saturday.

The Barcelona president also anticipated the arrival of the Danish defender Andreas Christensen, who signed with Barça for the next four seasons, just a few hours after making the arrival of midfielder Franck Kessié official.

Barca and Christensen “They have reached an agreement for the incorporation of the player, after the footballer has finished his contract with Chelsea FC”, affirmed the azulgrana club in a statement. In the season that just ended, the Danish defender played 34 games for Chelsea, in which he scored two goals and provided one assist.

