Waiting for the bullet train ride may increase, the project work breaks !, Know what is the reason

new Delhi: At present, India is under the grip of Corona and cases of rapid infection are coming. Along with the economic crisis due to the Corona virus, the work of many industries has also stopped. The situation made by Corona is now impacting the project of high speed bullet train in India.

Timely completion of Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may be delayed as land acquisition work has been delayed due to epidemic. Officials gave this information. The project work is proposed to be completed in December 2023. Japan is helping to complete India's bullet train project.

The National High Speed ​​Rail Corporation has already acquired 63 per cent of the land for the project which includes about 77 per cent of the land in Gujarat, 80 per cent in Dadar Nagar Haveli and 22 per cent in Maharashtra.

Officials said that there are still some issues related to land acquisition in areas like Palghar in Maharashtra and Navsari in Gujarat. Officials said last year the company had invited nine public works tenders but could not be opened due to Corona virus epidemic. It is not yet known whether due to this, the time fixed for the project will be extended or not.