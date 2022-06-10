Waiting for the key meeting with PSG, Mauricio Pochettino danced to the rhythm of Los Palmeras

Waiting to define his future with PSG, the coach enjoyed the music of the popular band

The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is in a transition process after the renewal of Kylian Mbappé. Among the changes that are speculated for the 2022/23 season, the departure of Mauricio Pochettino It is one of the possibilities, always with our sights set on achieving the first Champions League in the club’s history. Waiting for a decision to be made, the Argentine, who has a current contract, took a few days in Spain and appeared in a striking meeting.

The band The Palms is in full tour called “The Gold Route” which celebrates 50 years of experience and performed an exclusive function in the Argentine Embassy in Barcelona. Pochettino was invited to the event by the Consul General and Director of the Promotion Center of the Argentine Republic in Barcelona, ​​Ambassador Alejandro E. Alonso Sainz, since he has one of his houses in the city due to his time at Espanyol. Y he even dared to dance one of the songs of the cumbia santafesina group. In addition, he received a t-shirt from Columbus of Santa Fe before exchanging a few words with the singer Ruben Deicas.

“It is a dream come true, we are Argentines and I have known them since I was little. In Paris it is incredible the furor they have created. I have my 27 year old fanatic son, he follows them to death. It’s a joy to meet them.” In addition, the technician confirmed that at PSG you can hear Los Palmeras, and not only thanks to Lionel Messi. “Los Palmeras are our references, of my parents, of course, of the admiration that all the people of Argentina have and it is a pride that they are in Barcelona presenting their tour. His music is timeless, it was heard, it is heard and it will be heard forever”, he explained. Mauricio in chat with phone. The leader of the band asked the technician if they could show their music to the capital of France and the DT answered with doubts: “If next year we are, we will do it”.

Since the renewal of Kylian Mbappé with PSG, Pochettino’s future is in check (Photo: Reuters)

Are you on vacation in Barcelona? Is Messi coming back? Some questions, between crazy and tendentious did not do more than arouse a few smiles in the technical director who did not feel like talking about football.

Mauricio Pochettino He is one of the names of weight aimed at leaving PSG being left in the eye of the storm after being eliminated in the round of 16 of the Champions League at the hands of Real Madrid. Although he won Ligue 1 comfortably, the possibility of winning the Coupe de France also eluded him. As reported by the journalist Fabrizio Romano on several occasions, the favorite name of the leadership to take the position of coach is the French Christophe Galtier.

Other versions explain that the club’s plan is to leave the Argentine in office until June 2023, when his contract ends and thus be able to hire someone new without the need to terminate a bond. Currently the output value of Mauritius scales to about 15 million euros and those in charge of finances would not agree to make such an investment to kick him out. The month of June is key to define once and for all what will happen to the future of Santa Fe.

Los Palmeras will perform this Friday the 10th in Palma de Mallorca, on Saturday the 11th in Barcelona, ​​on Sunday the 12th in Madrid, on Thursday the 16th in Alicante, on Friday the 17th in Valencia and on Saturday the 18th in Malaga.

