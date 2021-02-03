Wakanda series coming to Disney + from Black Panther director Ryan Coogler

The Walt Disney Company has announced that a new Disney + series is in development with Black Panther director, Ryan Coogler, which is based on the Kingdom of Wakanda.

This series about Marvel’s fictional African country will be part of Disney’s five-year general exclusive television deal with Coogler’s production company Proximity Media.

“It is an honor to partner with The Walt Disney Company. Working with them at Black Panther was a dream come true. As avid television consumers, we couldn’t be happier to launch our television business with Bob Iger, Dana Walden and all the amazing studios under the Disney umbrella. We look forward to learning, growing and building relationships with audiences around the world through Disney platforms. We are especially excited to take our first leap with Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and their partners at Marvel Studios, where we will work closely with them on select MCU shows for Disney +. We’re already in the mix on some projects that we can’t wait to share, “stated Ryan Coogler on behalf of Proximity Media.

No further details were given on the serie Kingdom of WakandaBut Disney has already made it clear that it will not replace the late Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa for Black Panther 2 after the actor’s death, so it can be assumed that the same will be true. here.

In late 2020, a report claimed that Black Panther 2 would begin filming in Atlanta in July 2021, with a shoot that could last up to six months under Coogler’s direction. Additionally, Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Winston Duke, and Angela Bassett are said to be returning, with Wright’s Shuri possibly taking on a much more prominent role.