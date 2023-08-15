Wake Up, Carlo! Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

Carlo, awaken! Update for Season 1: Do you like animated television? You no longer have to wait since Netflix is launching a whole new program, Wake Up, Carlo. Examples of such series are Cinderella, Rapunzel, Snow White, Moana, or Toy Story.

We’ve all deduced from the title that it is Carlo’s narrative, a 7-year-old youngster with a tremendous yearning for fun and adventure.

Think about the different feeling of slipping into a deep sleep and waking up years later to find your environment drastically altered. The newest Brazilian animated series on Netflix revolves on this series.

The fantastic producers of the well-known program Jorel’s Brother have produced a compelling production that promises to take viewers on an astonishing journey.

It is a sweet animated series that explores the importance of friendship, creativity, and the capacity for self-expression.

With Zé Brando as well as Vivian Amadio serving as executive producers, Copa Studio brings a series to life with 13 endearing episodes.

At the core of Wake Up, Carlo! lies the lovable narrative of Carlo, a vibrant 7-year-old kid who has a profound passion for adventure and pleasure.

Carlo, awaken! On July 6, 2023, Season 1 will debut. Everyone’s hearts are already being won over by the captivating plot.

The show’s trailer was just made available three weeks ago, yet it has already received a sizable amount of YouTube views.

Wake Up, Carlo! Release Date

The movie Wake Up, Carlo! came out on July 6, 2023, and the anticipation for it is already strong after the publication of its fascinating trailer.

Wake Up, Carlo! Cast

In Acorda, Carlo, Gustavo Pereira portrays the title role. TV Series Wake Up, Carlo! 2023 In addition, various characters include Guilherme Briggs, Luiza Arantes, Gustavo Fortunato, and Mariana Xavier.

Wake Up, Carlo! Trailer

Wake Up, Carlo! Plot

With his persistent optimism, boundless creativity, and endearing ignorance of life’s complexities, Carlo, on the other hand, turns becomes a catalyst that allows his older pals to recapture the joyful abandonment of their youth.

One of the most renowned animation companies in Latin America, Copa Studio has a stellar 15-year track record.

Copa Studio enjoys a reputation for creating top-notch animated entertainment and has been nominated twice in a row for an International Emmy Kids award.

The company has built up a strong portfolio of over one hundred hours of fascinating storytelling, and it takes great pride in its capacity to weave captivating visual tales.

Additionally, the show celebrates the vibrant fabric of Brazilian culture, weaving it throughout the captivating episodes.

Brazilian television series Wake Up, Carlo! is brought to life by Juliano Enrico, the creative force of Jorel’s Brother. Within this enormous pleasure realm.

Carlo motivates his friends to want to be as free as he is from an early age because of his optimism, untamed attitude, and lack of knowledge of life’s essentials other from eating guava-laced cookies.

Carlo is the focus of the Brazilian animated program. He has a little child who enjoys hanging out with his buddies and singing and playing.

They follow him around everywhere. Carlo is also a cookie monster apart from that. He enjoys eating a variety of cookies. But who could have predicted the fact that this addiction would suddenly turn his whole life upside down?

Yes. Carlo, our little kid, could never resist indulging in the world of cookies. The 7-year-old’s enthusiasm for biscuits dipped in luscious guava jam miraculously transformed his whole life one day.

