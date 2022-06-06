Wales beat Ukraine 1-0 in Cardiff and got their ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup

Wales won 1-0 Ukraine for the final of the playoffs for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup and will return to the great soccer event after 64 years. The Ukrainians could not achieve the sporting feat that would be a breath of oxygen for a people traumatized by the Russian invasion. The only goal of the match was Andriy Yarmolenkowhen he wanted to deflect a free kick from Gareth Bale.

In the first minutes the Ukrainians showed their attitude to be able to break the Welsh, but as the minutes went by both generated chances. An intense meeting took place in Cardiff. Ruslan Malinovsky, Roman Yaremchuk and Oleksandr Zinchenko created danger with shots on goal for the Ukrainians, but Ben Davies, Neco Williams y Gareth Bale they responded in the same way for the Welsh.

It was in the 34th minute that Wales took the lead after a free kick taken from the left by Bale, who sought a header from one of his teammates, but it was Andriy Yarmolenko that ended up sending her inside her own fence.

Five minutes later came the controversy in the Welsh box. Yarmolenko ran after a rebound, Joe Allen did not see it, he touched the support foot of the Ukrainian who fell. The VAR did not call the referee.

In the complement the intensity grew and the two continued with chances. Locals to widen the difference and visitors to achieve equality.

But the Welsh had more depth and were closer to second when Brennan Johnson hit the post in the 75th minute. On the next play, Bale grabbed a rebound, but his shot was deflected by a defender.

Although nothing was said and the strength of will of the Ukrainians was seen with a header from Artem Dovbykbut Wayne Hennessey he drowned her scream with a providential cover. The Welsh goalkeeper was one of the stars of his team, which was victorious by the slightest difference and qualified for the World Cup event.

Wales played its only World Cup and it was in Sweden 1958. It is the fourth member of Group B of the Qatar World Cup that already has England, the United States and Iran as protagonists. Wales will debut in the World Cup on Monday, November 21 against the Americans.

TRAININGS:

Gales: Wayne Hennessey; Ethan AmpaduJoe RodonBen Davies; Connor RobertsAaron RamseyNeco WilliamsJoe Allen; Gareth Bale, Kieffer Moore and Daniel James.

Ucrania: Georgi bushchan; Oleksandr KaravayevIllia ZabarnyiMykola MatvyenkoVitaly Mykolenko; Taras StepanenkoAndriy YarmolenkoRuslan MalinovskiyOleksandr Zinchenko; Viktor Tsygankov and Roman Yaremchuk.

TV: DirecTV 1622 / Star +

ESTADIO: Cardiff Stadium