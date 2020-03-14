Wales v Scotland: How to watch Six Nations on TV and live stream

Wales and Scotland would be the solely two groups to full their Six Nations campaigns beneath common circumstances because the event attracts to an unprecedented shut this weekend.

England’s journey to Italy and Eire’s go to to France have been each cancelled due to the unfold of coronavirus.

Nonetheless, Wales v Scotland will go full steam forward on the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up every thing you want to find out about how to watch the Wales v Scotland Six Nations sport live on TV and on-line.

What time is Wales v Scotland?

Wales v Scotland will kick off at 2:15pm on Saturday 14th March 2020.

What channel is Wales v Scotland?

Followers can tune in to watch the sport totally free on BBC One from 1:45pm.

How to live stream Wales v Scotland

You may also live stream the match through BBC iPlayer on a variety of units together with laptops, smartphones and tablets.

Pay attention to Wales v Scotland on radio

Audio commentary of the sport will likely be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports activities Additional from 1:30pm.